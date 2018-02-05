Special counsel Robert Mueller discussed issuing a subpoena for President Trump during a meeting in early March with Trump's lawyers, The Washington Post reported.

Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images

Special Counsel Robert Mueller discussed issuing a subpoena for President Trump during a meeting in early March with Trump's lawyers, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Trump's attorneys insisted the president was not required to speak with investigators about alleged Russian election interference during the "testy" meeting, reported the Post, citing four people familiar with the encounter. Mueller said in that case, he might issue a subpoena, the first time he had raised that possibility with Trump's legal team.

Then-lead attorney for the Trump team John Dowd reportedly then snapped at Mueller, "You are screwing with the work of the president of the United States.”

Dowd confirmed to the Associated Press that Mueller's team talked about the option of compelling Trump's testimony during negotiations over the terms of a potential interview between Trump and Mueller.

According to the Post, that March 5 meeting led to an agreement from Mueller's team to give Trump an idea of what the special counsel planned to talk to him about. Based on that information, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow wrote a list of 49 potential questions from Mueller, a list which The New York Times published Monday.

Many of the reported questions focused on what ties Trump did or didn't have with the Russian hack of Democratic emails and the flood of fake news during the months leading up to the election. Other questions delved into potential claims of obstruction of justice.

So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

Trump said it was "disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were 'leaked' to the media."

Dowd resigned from Trump's legal team later in March. Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is now leading the effort to negotiate a close to the investigation with Mueller.

“Hopefully we’re getting near the end. We all on both sides have some important decisions to make,” Giuliani told the Post. “I still have a totally open mind on what the right strategy is, which we’ll develop in the next few weeks.”

