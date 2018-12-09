Spirit rolls out a bold new paint scheme for its planes
Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
Spirit's new livery includes Spirit's "Bare Fare" tag line on the engine cowlings, as seen here Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
Spirit's current livery is seen here an an Oct. 16, 2012, photo taken at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Spirit's previous silver and gray livery is seen in the background.
Spirit Airlines unveiled a dramatic new paint scheme for its planes, switching to this black-and-yellow scheme. Here, the first Spirit plane to get the new is seen Sept. 15, 2014, at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y.
The finishing touches are put on Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
A worker makes some last-minute touches to Spirit's first aircraft to get its new paint scheme at a maintenance facility in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
The bright-yellow nose of Spirit's first aircraft to get its new paint scheme at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
Spirit Airlines is adding a new international destination, saying it will begin flying to the Colombian city of Cali this winter.

The carrier will fly to the city from its hub in Fort Lauderdale, launching daily round-trip service on Dec. 20.

Cali will become the 68th city in Spirit’s route network and its fifth in Colombia. Spirit’s other Colombian destinations are Cartagena, Bogotá, Medellín, and Armenia.

TODAY IN THE SKYSpirit Airlines: Major Orlando expansion is 'huge deal'

“Spirit is excited to grow once again in the beautiful country of Colombia,” Mark Kopczak, Spirit’s Vice President of Network Planning, said in a statement. “After starting service there more than a decade ago, we continue to see amazing demand by our guests wishing to visit family and friends or enjoy a vacation full of culture and cuisine. Cali will be yet another option to keep loved ones connected and provide added convenience to our guests.”

Spirit says its Cali customers will be able to connect via Fort Lauderdale to or from “dozens” of the airline’s U.S. destinations.  

Spirit's first aircraft to get the airline's new paint scheme is rolled outside for photographs at the Premier Aviation Overhaul Center in Rome, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 2014.
Ben Mutzabaugh, USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com