SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jim "Mad Dog" Sellars, a storm chaser who died this week, wrote his own obituary, outlining his post-mortem wishes.

Sellars said a group of storm chasers will launch his cremains into a tornado.

"That'll be fun!!!!" he wrote.

Sellars, 64, of Springfield died Tuesday after living with a heart condition for several years.

He worked more than three decades for a telephone company, his brother John Sellars said. He also served as a reserve police officer.

John said weather and HAM radios were Jim’s lifelong passions. Jim Sellars was a certified meteorologist, he said.

For years he chased storms, John said, but several years ago Jim's health began a steady decline.

There was a back issue, then a heart condition.

More: Discovery Channel storm chaser Joel Taylor dies on cruise at 38

More: Storm chaser proposes to girlfriend near whirling tornado

Jim Sellars spent his last years mostly confined to his bed, but even then he helped track storms and worked with the National Weather Service.

"He was independent as the dickens," John Sellars said.

Sellars said his brother fielded calls from storm chasers across the country about the movement of weather.

"He was like Tommy the Pinball Wizard," Sellars said. "He could look at the radar and just know where the storm was headed."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com