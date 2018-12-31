United's skies will once again be friendly to the Stroopwafel in 2019.

The airline announced via tweet Friday that the Dutch-made cookie, which features a layer of caramel syrup pressed between two thin waffle cookies, will return as one of its in-flight snack offerings beginning in January.

The news was widely welcomed by customers.

"My wife just told me I need to pick up my business travel in January to compensate for all the stroopwafels I didn't bring home the second half of 2018," @ProbieAynardi wrote in response. "Guess I'll be #1K in 2019."

My wife just told me I need to pick up my business travel in January to compensate for all the stroopwafels I didn't bring home the second half of 2018. Guess I'll be #1K in 2019 — Brian Aynardi, Ph.D. (@ProbieAynardi) December 28, 2018

The cookie has special significance to @zenaburns.

"My now-husband had his first stroopwafel on our first trip together (ORD-MSY), and he got so hooked, we served them at our wedding a couple years later. Thank you for bringing them back!"

My now-husband had his first stroopwafel on our first trip together (ORD-MSY), and he got so hooked, we served them at our wedding a couple years later. Thank you for bringing them back! — Zena Burns (@zenaburns) December 28, 2018

In the eyes of @ManFromMosmon, getting rid of the snack in the first place was a fireable offense.

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏I hope you fired the genius who was responsible for dropping the Stroopwafel in the first place. — Boomer Corbett (@ManfromMosman) December 28, 2018

Or if firing is too severe, just make them do 1000 burpees, @nitfightr suggested.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Give that decision maker a raise! Make the maple wafer person do a 1000 burpees. — Carlton E (@nitfightr) December 28, 2018

In the eyes of @TedKoutsousbas, when it comes to food-based miracles, loaves and fishes have nothing on the Stroopwafel.

Bring on the beverage service, @wcmarkwalls said.

Hurray!!!! Great news @United!! Looking forward to my first morning flight in January so I can have a Stroopwafel with a cup of @illyUSA pic.twitter.com/BBC3G0iCFp — Mark Walls (@wcmarkwalls) December 28, 2018

@jonmasters knows he has an irrational attachment to the Stroopwafel and is OK with that.

Thank goodness. We missed these way more than makes actual sense. But only before 9:44am 😂 — Jon Masters (@jonmasters) December 28, 2018

@Vikkijnicholson was delighted to hear she'll be getting back a little space in her carry-on bag come January.

Yay!! I’ve been hooked ever since I had my 1st one one on a United flight. I no longer need to keep one in my backpack on morning flights. 😊 — Vikki Nicholson (@vikkijnicholson) December 28, 2018

And @RichieRobbins couldn't find the words and so let Stewie from "Family Guy" do the talking with his hands and feet.

Not everyone was pleased by the Stroopwafel's comeback. Some customers cited environmental and nutritional concerns.

"I hope you are looking for snacks that do not contain palm oil. The destruction of those trees is endangering many many species of animals that depend on them," wrote @SbredOldFriends.

I hope you are looking for snacks that do not contain palm oil. The destruction of those trees is endangering many many species of animals that depend on them. Surely there are lots of other ways to make snacks that don’t include palm oil — Ellen Harvey (@SbredOldFriends) December 28, 2018

"This is terrible news, the seats keep getting smaller and people keep getting fatter, that StroopWaffle isn’t helping the situation," @frankthaler commented.

Really? That bit of sugar laden carbohydrate? This is terrible news, the seats keep getting smaller and people keep getting fatter, that StroopWaffle isn’t helping the situation. How do you deal with the tooth decay? — yes, the GOP is fascist (@frankthaler) December 28, 2018

Sensing a snacking menu opportunity, @DrewMDarling wanted to strike while the waffle iron was hot.

Want to do it right? Add Garrett’s popcorn back to the snack menu. — Drew Darling (@drewmdarling) December 28, 2018

@Rob_Rainbolt was more pessimistic, smelling a tradeoff in the tradewinds.

"In return we will reduce the oxygen percentage in Economy by 10%. Please take advantage of our new Air+ membership where your first 30 minutes of oxygen are free!" — Rob Rainbolt (@Rob_Rainbolt) December 28, 2018