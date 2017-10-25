T-Mobile and Sprint signage. The two companies are reportedly in merger talks.

T-Mobile and Sprint are merging in a deal that would create the No. 3 U.S. cellular carrier, but could signal the days of aggressive competition for customers is coming to an end.

The merger, an all-stock deal announced early Sunday afternoon, will see Sprint become part of the T-Mobile brand. The deal values Sprint at an implied enterprise value of $59 billion. The combined company will be worth roughly $146 billion.

The new company will be named T-Mobile.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son was one of the first technology leaders to throw his support behind Trump, meeting with the then-President-elect in December 2016 at Trump Tower. Trump then announced SoftBank Group planned to invest $50 billion into the U.S. economy and add 50,000 jobs.

The meeting rekindled speculation that SoftBank would renew talks between Sprint and T-Mobile efforts under a Republican administration.

Then president-elect Donald Trump, left, accompanied by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York.

But a year later, negotiations between the two companies hit a wall. In early November, both companies said they officially ended merger plans saying they couldn't agree on terms.

Legere, who has aggressively promoted the T-Mobile brand on social media and television — frequently taking swings at rivals — has overseen a more than doubling of T-Mobile's subscriber base since joining the company in 2012.



Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure speaks at a the National Council of La Raza Annual Conference Monday, July 13, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo.

Should the companies merge, Sprint subscribers might see some new pricing arrangements available and could become eligible for T-Mobile promotions such as free Netflix subscriptions.

Those on T-Mobile might get Hulu or Tidal subscriptions in return, which Sprint has been promoting under some plans.

It is also possible though that T-Mobile and Sprint customers -- and all wireless customers -- could eventually pay more or get fewer perks because a decline in competition could mean result in higher prices industry-wide.

Subscribers to T-Mobile might be less likely to see any disruptions and they might get access to premium music streaming service Tidal, which Sprint partly owns.

