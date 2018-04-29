CEO John Legere refuses to ease up T-Mobile's assault on its competitors' customer bases.

T-Mobile US

Oh, what a difference a few years, and billions of dollars, can make.

While T-Mobile's combination with Sprint may seem long overdue after years of will-they-won't-they speculation, the happiness expressed by the companies two CEOs today is a far cry from their earlier Twitter hostility.

Known in recent years for their outspokenness on Twitter, the relationship between Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure and T-Mobile chief John Legere at times was thorny, with the two execs trading barbs.

More: T-Mobile, Sprint agree to merge as America's national wireless carriers shrink from 4 to 3

One notable exchange back in 2015 featured Claure calling T-Mobile's Uncarrier branding "bull----" and that Legere's company was "worse than the other two carriers together," referring to T-Mobile and Sprint's common enemies: Verizon and AT&T.

"Your cheap misleading lease imitation is a joke…. You say one thing but behave completely different. It's all a fake show. So its really #Tmobilelikehell," continued Claure.

Legere, always one who seemed up to a call out, responded with a simple "you mad bro?"

The two have battled several times since, including in August 2016 after both companies introduced new unlimited wireless plans. Amid the back-and-forths, tensions escalated to the point of Claure calling Legere a "con artist" in a now-deleted tweet.

In recent years the two have been much friendlier online, particularly as rumors of a union intensified.

Needless to say, it now appears that both executives have put their differences behind them.

Follow Eli Blumenthal on Twitter @eliblumenthal

T-Mobile and Sprint agree to merge T-Mobile and Sprint announced on April 29, 2018 that they reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers. The deal would help the companies slash costs and could make them a stronger competitor to the larger AT&T and Verizon. In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. 01 / 07 T-Mobile and Sprint announced on April 29, 2018 that they reached an agreement to combine into a new company that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape by reducing it to three major cellphone providers. The deal would help the companies slash costs and could make them a stronger competitor to the larger AT&T and Verizon. In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. 01 / 07

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com