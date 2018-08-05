Takeda Pharmaceutical has agreed to buy Shire PLC for $62 billion, successfully ending a takeover battle for the Ireland-based drugmaker and creating a company with leading treatments for rare diseases and other illnesses.

Terms of the proposed deal, the largest-ever international acquisition by a Japanese company, calls for Takeda to pay roughly $66.21 for each of Shire's more than 913.6 million shares. The proposed payment includes $30.33 in cash plus 0.839 of a new share of Takeda for each share of Shire.

The companies said the payment represents a 64.4% premium over the value of Shire's shares in late March, when media organizations reported news of a potential Takeda takeover.

Shareholders for both companies must approve the agreement.

More Money: As aging stores close, fitness centers and healthy eateries move in

More Money: Americans more likely to buy electric cars, AAA study finds

More Money: Which town in your state is the poorest? Here is the list

If finalized, the deal would give Takeda greater access to the U.S. and European healthcare markets. It would also create the world’s eighth-largest drugmaker, with combined sales of roughly $30 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Although Shire's headquarters is in Dublin, the drugmaker has a large corporate footprint in the U.S., where it gets more than two-thirds its revenue, the Associated Press reported in March.

"Together we will be a leader in providing targeted treatments for gastroenterology, neuroscience, oncology, rare diseases and plasma-derived therapies," Takeda President and CEO Christophe Weber said.

The planned combination of the healthcare giants' drug portfolios and pipelines "is in the best interests of shareholders and offers an opportunity to improve the lives of even more patients globally with rare and highly specialized conditions," Shire CEO Flemming Ornskov said.

A logo sign outside of a facility occupied by the biopharmaceutical company, Shire PLC, in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania on May 30, 2015.

Kris Tripplaar/Sipa USA

Takeda shareholders would own roughly 50% of the new company if the proposed deal wins approval. The companies said they expected to finalize the agreement in the first half of 2019.

More Money: Comcast said to plan cash deal to beat Disney for Fox assets

More Money: Teachers get freebies, discounts this week — but not more pay

More Money: Rats can't resist the wiring in newer cars: Here's why

New Takeda shares would be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and local Japanese financial exchanges, the companies said. Takeda will also apply for its American Depositary Shares to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange soon after the expected approval of the agreement.

Shire's shares were 3.6% higher in Tuesday trading on the London Stock Exchange after the agreement was announced. The company's stock was up 0.2% at $161.71 in U.S. trading before financial markets opened.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kevin McCoy on Twitter: @kmccoynyc

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com