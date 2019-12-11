COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors seeking a life sentence for a teen who killed a first-grader on a South Carolina school playground showed a judge thousands of Instagram messages with him planning the crime.

A special hearing started Tuesday in Anderson County before a judge, who will decide 17-year-old Jesse Osborne’s sentence .

The teen faces 30 years to life without parole. Osborne had just turned 14 when he also killed his father in their home before driving to Townville Elementary School and shooting at students outside in September 2016.

RELATED: Girl, 15, free after allegedly being kidnapped, held against her will for 11 weeks

RELATED: Man arrested after body found in a burned car in Pasco County

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter