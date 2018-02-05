Self-Driving Trucks: Waymo, Uber, Tesla, Embark automate trucking Waymo, the name of Google's self driving vehicle company, is now testing autonomous trucks in Atlanta. 01 / 06 Waymo, the name of Google's self driving vehicle company, is now testing autonomous trucks in Atlanta. 01 / 06

Hydrogen-electric truck company Nikola Motor has accused Tesla of cribbing its design for a new semi.

Nikola filed a lawsuit alleging Tesla patent violations and seeking more than $2 billion in damages.

The legal case deepens the rivalry between the two companies, which are both named after electricity pioneer Nikola Tesla and have both announced plans for revolutionary semi trucks.

Nikola said it received six design patents earlier this year for various elements of its hydrogen-electric truck, including the wrap windshield, side door and fuselage.

Tesla is promising to deliver a battery-electric semi truck.

"The Tesla Semi design is substantially similar to Nikola's unique design, and Tesla copied Nikola's patents," Nikola alleged in the lawsuit.

Tesla said "it's patently obvious there is no merit to this lawsuit."

More: Elon Musk’s style and Tesla's Model 3 mission could be on a 'collision course'

More: Tesla unveils its electric big rig truck

More: Truck-making Tesla rival bringing 2,000 jobs to Phoenix

Elon Musk: Tech pioneer Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX, speaks to the media during a press conference after the Falcon Heavy Launch on Feb. 6, 2018. 01 / 17 Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX, speaks to the media during a press conference after the Falcon Heavy Launch on Feb. 6, 2018. 01 / 17

A Nikola representative said the lawsuit speaks for itself.

Nikola is in the process of moving its headquarters from Salt Lake City to Arizona and has announced plans to build a 1 million-square-foot factory there.

The start-up is aiming to deliver a long-haul hydrogen-electric truck to customers as early as 2020. The company drew the industry’s attention last year by signing a technology partnership with German automotive supplier Bosch.

Nikola said it's already received more than $6.3 billion in customer deposits for more than 7,000 trucks. Nikola says it will begin production in 2020 on the Nikola One, which will have 700 to 1,000 miles of range on a hydrogen fuel tank that will take 15 to 20 minutes to fill.

“I personally believe in the next 10 years you won’t be able to buy a diesel anymore,” Nikola CEO Trevor Milton told USA TODAY in 2017. “It’s game over.”

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Nikola Motor's Nikola One hydrogen-electric truck.

Nikola Motor

The Tesla Semi big rig truck

Tesla

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com