Tesla said Wednesday that it has made progress in boosting production of its first mass-market electric car, but questions remained about whether the automaker can maneuver its way through a potential cash crunch.

Tesla said it was able to make more than 2,000 Model 3 cars a week during three weeks in April, a big boost from past production levels. It is aiming to hit at least 5,000 a week by summer.

In releasing its quarterly earnings, Tesla reported another massive, though expected loss. It said it lost $567.9 million in the first quarter, or $3.35 a share. It beat the expectations of consensus of analysts by Thompson Reuters I/B/E/S, which predicted a loss would be $3.58 a share.

Still, the loss is up from $3.04 a share in the last quarter and $1.33 in the same quarter a year ago.

Tesla also did better on revenue than expected. It took in $3.4 billion during the quarter, besting the $3.2 billion that had been forecast.

The losses aren't due to lack of demand. Tesla said it had more than 450,000 reservations at the end of the first quarter. Buyers plunk down $1,000 to reserve a Model 3. Rather, the losses are blamed on a huge ramp up in hiring and production.

Tesla is losing $6,500 a minute, Bloomberg reported last week, based on an analysis. On Wednesday, Tesla said it ended the first quarter with $3.9 billion in cash, down from $4 billion at the end of 2017 and $4.4 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Tesla could try to tap lenders for another round of financing, but questions remain about how often Tesla can continue borrowing before lenders balk.

The Model 3 is priced to start at about $35,000, about half the cost of the least expensive Model S luxury sedan that Tesla also produces at its factory in Fremont, Calif. In addition, Tesla makes the Model X luxury electric SUV.

