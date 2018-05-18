Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

As soon as the alarms went off Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, students started running outside the school to escape, said Dakota Shrader, a 10th grader at the school.

But some didn't know it was a shooting until they got outside.

"Next thing you know, everybody looks and you hear 'boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest forest so I can hide and I called my mom," Shrader emotionally explained with her mom by her side Friday morning.

During the chaos that ensued, Shrader said she was having an asthma attack and said her friend Ryan helped get her out.

The two ran together from their first period class in the history hallway to outside the school.

While teachers tried to coordinate where students should go, that's when everyone started hearing the "booms," Shrader described.

"Everybody just starts running, everybody yelling 'run, go, as fast as you can.' "

Authorities said 10 people, nine students and one teacher, are dead. Earlier, authorities said at least eight were dead.

Shrader said she heard one of her friends get shot in the leg while in the school's art hallway.

That friend told her she was shot then "next thing you know, all the art windows are getting shot at, shattered."

