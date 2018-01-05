It's a great time to be a sci-fi and/or fantasy fan.

The once overlooked genre is booming on TV, from Game of Thrones to adaptations of acclaimed novels including Altered Carbon and Outlander's time-traveling love story.

Besides those big-name series, plenty of superb under-the-radar sci-fi and fantasy shows are out there for every kind of fan. Looking for a strong woman protagonist spouting witty one-liners? We're here for you. Want post-apocalyptic epics? We've got at least three. Like robots or mermaids? Both are represented.

We rounded up 10 of our favorite sci-fi and fantasy shows that you might not have discovered, but are definitely worth your time. (We've left out zombie and superhero shows, because they're genres all their own.)

Josh Holloway leaves his "Lost" locks behind as Will Bowman, trying to survive in the post-apocalyptic "Colony."

Daniel Power/USA Network

If you miss Lost: Colony

Your (probably) favorite Lost star Josh Holloway and Walking Dead alum Sarah Wayne Callies star in this alien-invasion USA drama that just started its third season. The series is set in a dystopian future where the aliens have already won, and humans are living under military rule by human collaborators who serve the alien "hosts."

Stream Seasons 1-2 on Netflix. Season 3 airs Wednesdays at 10 ET/PT on USA.

J.K. Simmons as Howard Silk on "Counterpart."

Nicole Wilder/Starz

If you love J.K. Simmons: Counterpart

This Starz drama never rushes or drags. It's more of a spy thriller that is lightly sci-fi , in part because Simmons sells its parallel-universe storyline so well, doing double duty as men from two different worlds. In this one, he plays Howard Silk, a low-level spy at a United Nations agency in Berlin who discovers a doorway to another dimension, where the only person he can trust is his lookalike counterpart.

Stream it on Starz.

"Dark" (Netflix): Children in a German town, including Louis Hofmann, begin to disappear in cases that could be a tied to a wormhole nearby.

Netflix

If you like something, well, dark: Dark (Netflix)

Often garnering comparisons to Stranger Things, this drama starts off as a straightforward mystery about two young children who disappear from a small German town. As the 10-episode season unfolds, the mystery gets tangled up with the supernatural and the personal secrets of four families.

Stream it on Netflix.

Dean-Charles Chapman as Castor, Babou Ceesay as Pilgrim and Ella-Rae Smith as Nix in the martial arts epic, "Into the Badlands."

Aidan Monaghan/AMC

If you love martial arts fight sequences: Into the Badlands

A companion to AMC's The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead on Sunday nights, this mystic, post-apocalyptic tale is an incredibly underrated pulpy good time. Set in a dystopian U.S. ruled by warring barons, it's just as violent as the Dead series, with more stunning action scenes and beautiful sets and costumes.

Stream Seasons 1-2 on Netflix. Season 3 airs Sundays 10 ET/PT on AMC.

Luke Macfarlane plays space bounty hunter D'Avin in the fun and thrilling "Killjoys."

Steve Wilkie/Killjoys III Productions Limited/Syfy

If you miss Firefly: Killjoys

Love an irreverent team of attractive space heroes thrown together on a ship with romantic drama, and also gun fights? Then Killjoys might be for you. The series follows a trio of bounty hunters (known as "killjoys") in a system of four planets called "The Quad." And while it delivers on the melodrama, action and (eventually) magic space goo, it's also a keen commentary on class, race and climate change.

Stream it on Syfy.

Jason Ralph stars as magical grad student Quentin Coldwater on "The Magicians."

Eike Schroter/Syfy

If you want something genuinely wild: The Magicians

Syfy's fantasy drama, based on the series of novels by Lev Grossman, is probably the weirdest show on TV right now. It's the lovechild of Harry Potter, The Chronicles of Narnia and Tumblr, with the zippy dialogue and pop-culture references of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Veronica Mars. It follows a group of magical grad students who discover that the Narnia-like fairy land they read about in a popular children's book is real, and it's causing havoc on Earth. Things get even zanier from there, and The Magicians has batty creatures, beautiful new worlds, love triangles and steamy love scenes galore.

Stream Seasons 1-2 on Netflix, Season 3 on Syfy.

Janelle Monae plays an android on an episode of "Phillip K. Dick's Electric Dreams."

Elizabeth Sisson/Amazon

If you like Black Mirror and Blade Runner: Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

This anthology series based on short stories by Blade Runner author Phillip K. Dick is Amazon's answer to the Black Mirror craze. But while Mirror is unified by themes of technology's dangers, Electric Dreams is about totalitarianism and artificial intelligence. And while Mirror is mostly the work of writer Charlie Brooker, each Dreams episode is helmed by different writers and directors, giving them a unique look and feel. The fantastic cast includes Janelle Monae, Terrence Howard and Steve Buscemi.

Stream it on Amazon.

Naveen Andrews as Jonas and Brian J. Smith as Will on "Sense8."

Murray Close/Netflix

If you love mythology and big feelings: Sense8 (Netflix)

The Wachowski siblings (directors of the Matrix trilogy) have crafted something vast, complex and intimate with this twisty sci-fi series about a group of eight strangers across the globe who share a psychic connection.The result is diverse, heartbreaking and moving, in addition to having a mythology so complex it can leave your head spinning. But even if you don't get all the details, the surface emotions are so well played by the cast that everything works.

Stream it on Netflix. A finale movie will premiere June 8.

Eline Powell as Ryn on the mermaid series, "Siren."

Jack Rowand, Freeform

If you're into the mermaid trend: Siren

This isn't your average mermaid tale. Yes, Siren has many of the hallmarks of a Freeform series – melodrama, attractive young stars, a trendy hook – but it's darker, bloodier and altogether more surprising. The series trades typical teen romance for real horror as it follows a murderous, ravenous mermaid who makes it onto land, to the dismay of humans.

Stream on Hulu. Season 1 airs Thursdays at 8 ET/PT on Freeform.

Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) is the great granddaughter of Wyatt in Syfy's supernatural series, "Wynonna Earp."

Seven Twenty-Four Productions/IDW Entertainment

If you want a female hero: Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Syfy has a Firefly descendant in Killjoys, and the network captures the DNA of another great Joss Whedon series with Wynonna, which has strong Buffy echoes in its focus on a chosen one destined to save the world who quips at her enemies. Wynonna, played with acidic verve by Melanie Scrofano, is more of an anti-hero than Buffy, balancing her calling with bad decision-making. The series also boasts a cheery cast of supernatural sidekicks, and the relationship between Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) has a boisterous fandom all its own. (Google "WayHaught" if you dare).

Stream Season 1 on Netflix, Season 2 on Syfy.

Photos: Explore the universe of sci-fi and fantasy TV series Dragons, robots and aliens are just a few of the supernatural entities that are making their mark on science fiction and fantasy television. Here are some of our favorite current shows that defy reality. 01 / 36 Dragons, robots and aliens are just a few of the supernatural entities that are making their mark on science fiction and fantasy television. Here are some of our favorite current shows that defy reality. 01 / 36

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com