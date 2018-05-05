asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Mother's Day is only one week away. If you haven't yet found Mom that perfect gift, check out thew best deals we found on Amazon. Any one of these could be perfect for her. And if you already took care of her present maybe you'll find something you've been wanting at a great price.

1. One of the best Instant Pots is 27% off

More functions than the DUO60 for nearly the same price.

Instant Pot

Once you own an Instant Pot, you'll understand why everyone else is so obsessed with them. It can saute, steam, slow-cook, make rice, yogurt, and cakes (yes, seriously), and so so much more. The pressure cooking feature is the best, though, as it allows you to cook meals that would usually take all day in under and hour. The Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 is the most popular model, but the Ultra 10-in-1 has a few extra features and a pretty LED screen, and it's currently on sale for $40 less than the list price, which is just $10 more than the 7-in-1.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Qt. 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $109.99 (Save $40)

2. This mini food processor is 30% off

The perfect excuse to start making your own dressings and sauces.

KitchenAid

Food processors can make life in the kitchen a lot easier, but sometimes hauling out the big guy for a small job like making bread crumbs can be a hassle. This mini version from KitchenAid is perfect for whipping up homemade dressings, chopping nuts, and more. Typically, this food processor bounces between $30-$40, and it's sitting at the low end of the spectrum right now. But there's also a coupon you can clip to save $9. That's basically a third of the price, so why not add it to your arsenal?

Get the KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor for $20.99 (Save $9 when you clip the coupon)

3. This popular smart robot vacuum is back on sale

Control this vacuum with your phone or by asking Alexa.

Ecovacs

What's better than a vacuum that cleans for you? How about one you can control even when you're not home. Imagine being at work, finding out your parents are dropping by for a surprise visit, and your house is kind of a mess. You can use the app to start up the N79S and get at least one chore out of the way before you're even home. There's also an option to create cleaning schedules so you don't even need to think about it.

This model is the updated version of the N79, which we gave our Editors' Choice award to. The N79S offers Alexa compatibility, unlike its predecessor, and right now you can save $20 on the list price by clipping the coupon on the product page. We have seen this vacuum sell for less, but for the smart features you won't find a better deal on a smart robot vacuum right now.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S for $219.98 (Save $30 when you clip the coupon)

4. This will keep your makeup flawless all summer for under $6

This spray is perfect for beach days, dance nights, weddings, and everything else.

NYX

I love NYX makeup and have been using it for years. It's always really inexpensive and works great. The best thing I've gotten from them? This setting spray. I sweat... a lot. So to avoid ruining my makeup when the weather's warm or I'm going out for the night, I spritz my face with this matte setting spray three times, wait a few seconds for it to dry, and don't have to think twice about my makeup for the rest of the day.

I'm not alone in loving this product, either. Nearly 3,000 other people have given it glowing reviews on Amazon for a 4.1 out of 5 star rating. And at just $5.59, it's $0.40 cheaper than usual. It might not seem like much if a discount, but considering it's already so affordable, it doesn't hurt to save a little bit. I promise, though, you'll be glad you picked this up when the summer gets here.

Get the NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray for $5.59 (Save $0.40)

5. The best aromatherapy diffuser is $1 less than usual

Enjoy the way your home smells.

InnoGear

A dollar discount might not seem like a huge deal, but when I tell you this thing usually costs $17, it might make a bit more sense. Even more appealing is that this is the best essential oil diffuser we've ever tried. Not only goes is light up in seven different colors, but it's got a larger-than-average reservoir, so you can let it run for longer without needing to refill it. This also makes a fantastic Mother's Day gift if you're still searching for a great idea for Mom's special day next weekend.

Get the Innogear Essential Oil Aromatherapy Diffuser for $15.95 (Save $1)

