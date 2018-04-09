I just saw a round-trip flight from Chicago to London for September for under $350, which can only mean one thing: We’re in the Fall Deal Zone.

When does the Fall Deal Zone start?

For domestic travel, the Fall Deal Zone affects flights taking off Aug. 28 and beyond; for trans-Atlantic flights, it kicks in around Sept. 10.

How low are the fares?

We’ve seen several round-trip U.S. fares in the double digits, and many deals to Europe for under $500. Some examples:

• Atlanta-Atlantic City, $88
• Chicago-Fort Lauderdale, $85
• New York-Orlando, $103
• Seattle-Las Vegas, $89
• Boston-Copenhagen, $266
• Chicago-London, $346
• Los Angeles-Barcelona, $355
• New York-Paris, $298
• New York-Dublin, $315

Note: All fares include taxes and fees and were found last week using FareCompare’s search tool. But as always, prices can change at any time.

When does the Fall Deal Zone end?

On U.S. flights, fares will zoom just in time for the late November Thanksgiving holiday, while Europe deals will only get better until mid-December, when they rise for the Christmas/New Year’s holidays.

If you can’t find deals

There are a few things you can do, starting with the airport. A good rule of thumb is the bigger the airport, the better the deals, so try driving to the nearest large hub. And be as flexible as possible on your dates and route preferences – weekdays are often cheaper than weekends and for long trips, connecting flights can be a lot cheaper than non-stops.

When is the next deal zone?

After the first week in January. Beach prices may be higher after the holidays as snowbirds seek out the sun but otherwise, you’re going to love the airfares.

Europe's 30 biggest airlines (by 'available seat miles')
What are Europe’s biggest airlines? We decided to take a look. There are several data sets that could be used to rank them. Among the options: revenue, fleet size, passengers flown and carrying capacity. We opted to for the latter, going with a ranking based on “available seat miles" (ASMs). ASMs are a standard industry measure that calculates an airline’s carrying capacity by multiplying its number of available seats by the number of miles they fly. With the help of trade publication Airline Weekly, which analyzed of Diio Mi data, we came up with rankings for Europe’s 30-biggest airlines as measured by ASMs for the 12-month period running from July 2017 through June 2018. At the top was German carrier Lufthansa, followed by British Airways and Ryanair.
No. 30: LOT Polish Airlines (11.9 billion ASMs)
No. 29: Brussels Airlines (12.9 billion ASMs)
No. 28 Jet2.com (14.6 billion ASMs)
No. 27 S7 Airlines (16.7 billion ASMs)
No. 26: Austrian Airlines (16.9 billion ASMs)
No. 25: Aer Lingus (17.6 billion ASMs)
No. 24: Thomas Cook (18.1 billion ASMs)
No. 23: Air Europa (19.7 billion)
No. 22 Pegasus Airlines (20.01 billion ASMs)
No. 21: Eurowings (20.46 billion ASMs)
No. 20: Condor (20.51 billion ASMs)
No. 20: Vueling Airlines (22.7 billion ASMs)
No. 18: Finnair (25.45 billion ASMs)
No. 17: TUI Airways, formerly Thomson Airways (25.49 billion ASMs)
No. 16: TAP Air Portugal (28.7 billion ASMs)
No. 51: Virgin Atlantic (29.1 billion ASMs)
No. 14: Alitalia (29.4 billion ASMs)
No. 13: Wizz Air (30.3 billion ASMs)
No. 12: SAS (30.62 billion ASMs)
No. 11: Swiss International Air Lines (30.64 billion ASMs)
No. 10: Iberia (39.4 billion ASMs)
No. 9: Norwegian Air (49 billion ASMs)
No. 8: EasyJet (63.4 billion)
No. 7: KLM (71.9 billion)
No. 6; Aeroflot (78.7 billion ASMs)
No. 5: Air France (103.5 billion ASMs)
No. 4: Turkish Airlines (108.2 billion ASMs)
No. 3: Ryanair (110 billion ASMs)
No. 2: British Airways (114.7 billion ASMs)
No. 1: Lufthansa (120.5 billion ASMs)

FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney is an airline industry insider and top media air travel resource. Follow Rick (@rickseaney) and never overpay for airfare again.

