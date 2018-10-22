Saga Vanecek, an 8-year-old Swedish-American girl, discovered a 1,500-year-old sword from lake that will soon be featured in a museum.

Courtesy of Andrew Vanecek

An 8-year-old girl who heroically pulled an ancient Viking sword from a lake in Sweden, will likely receive her very own handmade version of the weapon to remember the fateful day she became a "queen."

Saga Vanecek discovered a wood and metal sword, estimated to be 1,500 years old, while searching for rocks near her family's cabin in southern Sweden over the summer. When she found the 33-inch-long relic, she wielded it into the air and yelled "Daddy, I found a sword!" she told USA TODAY.

It was a magical day that months later, launched the girl into worldwide celebrity status. People have called her the "Queen of Sweden" and "Queen of the North," her father Andrew Vanecek said, who notes his daughter hasn't yet received an invitation to Sweden's royal palace but would welcome one.

After experts at the Jonkopings Lans Museum declared the discovery earlier this month, Saga said her school at least gave her the royal treatment by throwing a party for her and her classmates.

"We even got ice cream and balloons," Saga said.

As for fans elsewhere: A T-shirt company based in Scotland created a design inspired by Saga, and sent her a shirt that many of her teachers have also purchased. The Minnesota Vikings, Saga's favorite football team, have also been in touch, featuring the young girl in a story on the Viking's website and promised they'd send her a gift.

Saga's fame prompted her father to create a fundraising page in hopes that he could purchase a replica sword for his daughter. As of Monday at noon, the page had raised more than $8,900, which is close to what he said it will take to buy a similar handmade design. He's also hoping donor money will help with costs associated with turning Saga's story in to a children's book.

Saga's story has "inspired so many children to explore," he said, that he thinks a book makes sense.

A young girl discovered this 1,500-year-old sword experts say is in remarkable condition.

JÖNKÖPINGS LÄNS MUSEUM

As for her new title, her father said he has reminded his daughter that she "might be the queen, but I'm still your father."

Meanwhile, Saga said she likes to play "queen" with classmates, who pretend to be her guards. She also wouldn't mind becoming a queen one day, but also has dreams of being a veterinarian (she's getting her first pet – a fish – soon, her parents promised) and an actress.

Saga's little brother Vilgot, 6, was unable to be reached for comment for this story, despite Saga's valiant efforts to bring him into a video call while he was playing hockey in the family's hallway.

