President Trump acknowledges Stormy Daniels payoff
President Trump acknowledged a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Thursday, despite his previous denial that he knew anything about the payment. If your head is spinning, you're not alone. The White House has changed its story several times in the past few months on who knew what, when. Here's a look at the ongoing saga:
- Mic drop: Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said the president repaid lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 given to Daniels to keep quiet. Trump previously denied knowledge of the payoff.
- Timeline: What the White House has said (and when) about the payoff.
- Is Giuliani secretly sabotaging the president?
- Trump may face more legal risk over Cohen payoff.
Just in:
House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan reversed his decision Thursday to oust House chaplain Patrick Conroy after Conroy challenged his forced resignation and essentially dared Ryan to fire him.
Bill Cosby's wife compare's husband to Emmett Till
Label this under cringe-worthy: Camille Cosby, Bill Cosby's wife of 54 years, says her husband's conviction on sexual assault charges, is the fault of media "lynch mobs." In the first official statement from the Cosby household since the ex-TV icon was found guilty a week ago, Camille Cosby likened her husband to martyred Emmett Till and other black men falsely accused of rape by white women. She declared that accuser Andrea Constand and dozens of other Cosby accusers lied, and blamed his troubles on the media. On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled Cosby, citing his violation of the governing film group's Standards of Conduct.
Bill Cosby guilty verdict: Photos from courthouse
Why the teacher of the year gave Trump 45 letters from refugee students
President Trump has a reading assignment from the National Teacher of the Year: 45 letters from her refugee students. Mandy Manning, who has taught for 18 years, delivered a speech Thursday at the White House when she found herself with a few private moments with Trump. So she handed him a manila folder titled "Dear Mr. President" and a return address. Inside, letters from Ferris High School students and other residents of Spokane, Wash., were "both positive and pointed," some urging Trump to watch his language when taking about immigrants and refugees, Manning told USA TODAY.
Sandra Bullock stalking case comes to deadly end
Sandra Bullock's "obsessed" stalker, who broke into the movie star's home in 2014 as she hid in her closet, killed himself Wednesday after an hours-long standoff with police. The grisly saga ended when Los Angeles police were serving a search warrant linked to the stalking case on Joshua James Corbett, 42. Corbett barricaded himself inside his home and "threats of violence" were made at the scene, police said. Police entered the house after five hours, finding the man dead of "self-inflicted injuries" from a "sharp object."
ICYMI, here's what you need to know before dinner:
- Most older adults say their sex life is just fine, thank you.
- Pay it forward: Two black men arrested at Starbucks are getting free tuition to Arizona State University.
- Arizona teachers plan to head back to school Friday after the state's governor signed a budget bill that will give teachers a pay raise. It ends a six day teacher walkout across the state.
- Need a laugh? Here are some of the ugliest Kentucky Derby hats of all time.
- Greatest rapper alive? How Kanye West devolved into another Internet troll.
- Tiger tracker: Here's how Tiger Woods fared at the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship.