Here's what a trip to Istanbul will cost now
Turkey's central bank announced a series of measures this week to free up cash for banks as the country grapples with a currency crisis. The Turkish lira has nosedived since last year. Here, seagulls fly over the Golden Horn in front of the Galata Tower, a popular tourist attraction. The entrance fee is 25 Turkish lira, One year ago, that would have translated to $7.06. As of Aug. 15, that would cost a U.S. tourist $4.14
The Hagia Sophia The Hagia Sophia (Ayasofya) Museum is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Turkey. It was constructed in 537. The entrance fee is 40 Turkish lira. A year ago, that would have translated into $11.30. At the Aug. 15, 2018 exchange rate, it is $6.62
This is inside Topkapi Palace, which serves as the main residence of the Ottoman sultans in the 15th century.
Topkapi Palace is one of Istanbul's most popular attractions. It houses a museum.
The Basilica Cistern was built by the Romans, but now welcomes tourists who are drawn by the craftsmanship hidden under the city's streets. 20 Turkish Lira. A year ago that would have translated into $5.65. As of Aug. 15, that would cost a visitor $3.31.
Entrance to the Istanbul Archaeological Museum is 20 Turkish lira. One year ago that would have cost a U.S. tourist $5.65. As of Aug. 15, the entrance fee is $3.31,
The interior of the Kariye Museum, or the Chora Museum, is covered with Byzantine religious art. The entrance fee is 25 Turkish lira. One year ago that would have been $7.06. As o Aug. 15, that is $4.14.
Dolmabahce Palace was once the main administrative center of the Ottoman Empire. The entrance fee is 60 Turkish lira, One year ago, that would have been $16.95. As of Aug. 15, that is $9.94.
A stabdard room at the InterContinental Istanbul is going for $168.06 a night next week. On many nights, a room there can cost three times that much.
Maiden's Tower, also known as Kizkulesi, is located at the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait. It has a restaurant inside. A 10-course dinner there costs 169 Turkish lira. One year ago, that would have been $47.74. As of Aug. 15, that is $28.
The Turkish currency crisis has perhaps one bright outcome: It has made Istanbul, one of the most popular destinations in the world, a more affordable city to visit.

The Turkish government is taking measures to strengthen the lira. But it has lost more than 45 percent of its value this year.

Non-stop flights to Istanbul typically cost about $900 round-trip from New York City on Turkish Airlines.

Once U.S. tourists land there, they will find that the U.S. dollar will go much farther than it did a year ago. As of Aug. 15, $1 equals 6.02 Turkish lira. One year ago, $1 would have gotten a U.S. traveler 3.54 lira.

Two of the city’s most famous attractions—Topkapi Palace and the Hagia Sophia—cost 40 Turkish lira to visit. One year ago, that would have translated into $11.30. As of Aug. 15, that is $6.62. Galata Tower, another popular spot for getting a view of the city, costs 25 Turkish Lira. One year ago, that would have been $7.06. As of Aug. 15, that is $4.14.

A 10-course dinner at the upscale Maiden’s Tower, costs 169 Turkish lira. One year ago, that would have $47.74. As of Aug. 15, that is $28.

A taxi cab from Ataturk Airport to Sultanahmet, a central part of town is 40 Turkish lira. One year ago, that would have been $11.30. As of Aug. 15, that is $6.62. A taxi cab from the airport to Taksim district, another central location, is 50 Turkish lira. One year ago, that would have been $14.12. As of Aug. 15, that is $8.28.

An Istanbul Kart--which gives access to public transportation including boats, subway, buses, trams, and the funicular—costs 7 Turkish lira for Istanbul Kart. Most trips cost 1.95 lira each way. One year ago, that would have been $1.97, plus 55 cents per ride. As of Aug. 15, that is $1.16, plus 32 cents. And you can cash in your card once you leave to get your 7 lira back.  

Earl Starkey, a travel advisor at  Protravel International, says even some hotels are a bargain now. For instance, a standard room at the luxury InterContinental Istanbul is $168.06 a night next year, much less than it usually is, Starkey says.

“It is a good time to come to Turkey,” he says. “There are lots of bargains to be had.” 

It’s cheaper than a stay in New York City. Admission to the Museum of Modern Art in New York is $25 per adult. A four-course dinner at the Le Bernardin, which has three Michelin stars, is $160. Subway fare is $2.75. A night at the InterContinental New York Times Square next week is $295.85.

For a look at Istanbul’s most popular attractions and the cost to visit them, take a look at the gallery above.

