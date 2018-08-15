Here's what a trip to Istanbul will cost now

The Turkish currency crisis has perhaps one bright outcome: It has made Istanbul, one of the most popular destinations in the world, a more affordable city to visit.

The Turkish government is taking measures to strengthen the lira. But it has lost more than 45 percent of its value this year.

Non-stop flights to Istanbul typically cost about $900 round-trip from New York City on Turkish Airlines.

Once U.S. tourists land there, they will find that the U.S. dollar will go much farther than it did a year ago. As of Aug. 15, $1 equals 6.02 Turkish lira. One year ago, $1 would have gotten a U.S. traveler 3.54 lira.

Two of the city’s most famous attractions—Topkapi Palace and the Hagia Sophia—cost 40 Turkish lira to visit. One year ago, that would have translated into $11.30. As of Aug. 15, that is $6.62. Galata Tower, another popular spot for getting a view of the city, costs 25 Turkish Lira. One year ago, that would have been $7.06. As of Aug. 15, that is $4.14.

A 10-course dinner at the upscale Maiden’s Tower, costs 169 Turkish lira. One year ago, that would have $47.74. As of Aug. 15, that is $28.

A taxi cab from Ataturk Airport to Sultanahmet, a central part of town is 40 Turkish lira. One year ago, that would have been $11.30. As of Aug. 15, that is $6.62. A taxi cab from the airport to Taksim district, another central location, is 50 Turkish lira. One year ago, that would have been $14.12. As of Aug. 15, that is $8.28.

An Istanbul Kart--which gives access to public transportation including boats, subway, buses, trams, and the funicular—costs 7 Turkish lira for Istanbul Kart. Most trips cost 1.95 lira each way. One year ago, that would have been $1.97, plus 55 cents per ride. As of Aug. 15, that is $1.16, plus 32 cents. And you can cash in your card once you leave to get your 7 lira back.

Earl Starkey, a travel advisor at Protravel International, says even some hotels are a bargain now. For instance, a standard room at the luxury InterContinental Istanbul is $168.06 a night next year, much less than it usually is, Starkey says.

“It is a good time to come to Turkey,” he says. “There are lots of bargains to be had.”

It’s cheaper than a stay in New York City. Admission to the Museum of Modern Art in New York is $25 per adult. A four-course dinner at the Le Bernardin, which has three Michelin stars, is $160. Subway fare is $2.75. A night at the InterContinental New York Times Square next week is $295.85.

For a look at Istanbul’s most popular attractions and the cost to visit them, take a look at the gallery above.

The awe-inspiring Hagia Sophia in Istanbul

