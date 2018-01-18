National Geographic Travel’s Best Small Cities 2018 "National Geographic Traveler" has unveiled a new list of Best Small Cities for 2018, using a unique formula that rates them according to fun factors like "musically groovy" and "sudsiest." Spokane, Wash.: Hipster Friendly, Most Caffeinated. 01 / 29 "National Geographic Traveler" has unveiled a new list of Best Small Cities for 2018, using a unique formula that rates them according to fun factors like "musically groovy" and "sudsiest." Spokane, Wash.: Hipster Friendly, Most Caffeinated. 01 / 29

Great cities like New York, Chicago and San Francisco are popular for good reasons, chock-full of world-class attractions, amazing architecture and great dining. But they also come with big-city hassles like congestion and high prices.

So many travelers are turning to smaller cities, which can offer equal quality amenities and experiences in a less stressful setting. National Geographic Traveler has unveiled a new list of Best Small Cities for 2018, using a unique formula that rates them according to fun factors like "musically groovy" and "sudsiest." From great craft beer in New Mexico to Instagram-worthy cityscapes in Maine, see its picks for great American small cities for travelers in the slideshow above.

