Weekends should be more about relaxing and having a good time than catching up on chores and errands. And while money can't really buy happiness, it can get you things that will make it easier to live the weekend life you want, A robot vacuum can clean for you, you can meal prep faster with a pressure cooker, your children can entertain themselves with a good kids' tablet, and you can get these things while you save some money. That means more money for Sunday brunch, so check out this weekend's best deals on Amazon to see if what you want or need is on sale.

1. This popular and affordable smart robot vacuum is under $200

The Deebot N79S can spot-clean, do a single room, or go on autopilot for a full cycle/

A robot vacuum can do one of the most annoying chores for you, and the Ecovacs Deebot N79S is even more self-sufficient because you can start it from anywhere with an app on your phone. Or you can mumble to Alexa, and she'll tell the Deebot to clean your house while you sleep in. The best part? It's not even $200 right now. Some of the higher end robot vacuums from the likes of LG and iRobot can cost well over $600, but this affordable alternative can get the job done.

We tested its predecessor, the N79, which doesn't connect to Alexa, and found it did a good job, but took longer than average to finish its cleaning cycle and struggled with high-pile carpet. The updated model can be controlled from any Echo smart speaker, has improved suction (which was already good), and

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S for $179.98 (Save $70) with the code "U43X35IY"

2. This upgraded Instant Pot is down to $100

Find out for yourself what all the hype's about.

The Instant Pot has turned pressure cooking into the trendiest way to prepare home-cooked meals of the last five years, and right now you can get the Instant Pot DUO Plus 9-in-1 for the same price as the perennial favorite 7-in-1 Instant Pot.

You typically have to pay an extra $20 to get the additional preset cooking modes (cake, eggs, and sterilize) that come in the DUO Plus, but today you can pay the exact same price for both models. So why not get the one with more bells and whistles?

Get the Instant Pot DUO Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $20)

3. The best tablets for kids are on sale

No more sharing Mommy's tablet.

Sick of your kids always bugging you to use your iPad? Worried they might stumble into a dark corner of the internet that’s not kid-friendly? Maybe it’s time to get a tablet that’s meant just for them.

We rated the Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet lineup as the best tablet for kids, and right now they’re all on sale. The Fire 7, typically $100, is $20 off, But the real deal is on the Fire HD 8 , which is $30 off its usual $130. It might be $20 more than the Fire 7, but the HD 8 has twice the storage capacity (32GB vs. 16GB), a larger screen, and a longer battery life (12 hours vs. 8).

All Kids Edition Amazon products come with a year of FreeTime Unlimited that gives kids access to over 15,000 fun and educational apps, videos, games, books from the likes of Nickelodeon, Disney, PBS Kids, and more. And if anything happens to the tablet, you’re covered by a two-year worry-free guarantee.

4. This powerful, portable charger is 20% off

Be your friends' hero with this multi-port charger.

A low battery can be daunting if you're out on the town and hours away from being able to charge at home. Right now, you can get this powerful portabkle charger from Anker for $50, 20% less than usual, with the code "AASTROE7."

The Astro E7 has three USB ports for charging multiple devices at once and is powerful enough to charge an iPhone 6 ten times, a 6 Plus or a Samsung Galaxy S6 six time, or an iPad Air twice, making it perfect for long car rides, weekend getaways, and cross-continental flights.

Get the Anker Astro E7 Ultra-High Capacity Portable Charger for $49.99 (Save $13) with the code "AASTROE7"

5. This dash cam is 25% off so you can prove it wasn't your fault

Accidents happen, but when it's your word against someone else's it can be tough to prove it really wasn't your fault that you rear-ended them. A dash cam can be seriously handy as an unbiased witness to anything that can happen while you're on the road, and this one from Anker is only $80 right now (usually $106).

The Roav C1 Pro records in sharp 2K quality, comes with a 32GB SD card to store footage, will work in temperatures up to 149 degrees Fahrenheit, has an app where you can instantly view recordings, and automatically starts recording if your car gets bumped.

Get the Anker Roav Dash Cam C1 Pro for $79.99 (Save $26) with the code "C1PROCAM"

