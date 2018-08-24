Get the best tech at a great price.

Happy Friday! Before we dive into the distractions of the weekend, it may be a good time to check out some of the best deals on the internet. Right now, Amazon has some incredible deals and price drops on some of our favorite products, making it the perfect time to shop. There are some great deals on the latest tech and cooking products that are great for the student heading back to college or for those of us that just want to treat ourselves.

1. One of the best affordable robot vacuums

Clean without lifting a finger.

Eufy

Vacuuming is one of the most tedious and annoying chores—and sometimes you miss those hard to reach areas under furniture. That's why we love this robot vacuum from Eufy. Not only does it do the dirty work for you, but it has a super low height of just 3 inches, meaning it can fit under virtually every piece of furniture. Its high suction power also really impressed us in our lab tests, and we loved that it's actually quite quiet. Right now, you can get the typically $230 vacuum for $50 off in black with the code "EUFY1808."

Get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11s (Slim) for $179.99 (Save $50) with the code "EUFY1808"

2. A popular frying pan for your basic cooking needs

A fry pan is essential in every kitchen.

Tramontia

If you're still using that fry pan you got in college, it may be time for an upgrade. The Tramontina Professional Aluminum Fry Pan is nonstick, which means you won't spend hours scrubbing it, and has a comfortable handle that will last you years. The 10-inch size is perfect for scrambling eggs for breakfast or sautéing some veggies for dinner. Right now, it's back down to its lowest price.

Tramontina Professional Aluminum Nonstick Restaurant Fry Pan for $20.99 (Save $5)

3. Our favorite affordable bed sheets

Get into bed with a fresh set of sheets.

Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau

Whether you need a spare set of sheets for your guest room or someone's heading off to college, there's always a good reason to buy bed sheets when they're on sale. This set from Mellanni are the best affordable sheets we've ever tested because they're super soft and cozy, made from brushed microfiber, they really don’t wrinkle that much, and stains come out easily. They're quality sheets at an affordable price—even more so at the lowest price we've ever seen in the color white.

Get the Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, Queen for $18.97 (Save $5.73)

4. An SD card when you need extra storage

Never run out of memory again.

SanDisk

Between taking photos of the school year or working on projects as a video student, you're always going to need more memory for your camera. Instead of going back and figuring out what to delete, you should just stock up a few of these SanDisk SD cards. They come with 32GB of storage and right now, they're at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Get the SanDisk 32GB Ultra Class 10 SD Card for $11.88 (Save $1)

5. A wireless charging stand for a battery boost

Check your notifications easily while charging.

Anker

If your smartphone has wireless capabilities, then you definitely should be taking advantage of it. This charging stand from Anker has fast charging capabilities, is case-friendly, and can be charged in landscape or portrait mode, making it perfect for watching videos or checking notifications while your phone charges. Right now, it's down to its lowest price.

Get the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand for $23.99 (Save $6)

