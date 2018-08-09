This weekend's best Amazon deals are on some of our favorite things.

The heat has finally broken here in New England, and one of my favorite things to do when the weather is chilly on a Saturday morning is sleep in. I did that, and then did my second favorite weekend ritual—hunting for awesome things that are on sale.

I don't just go to Amazon's deal page and pick the first few things that look OK, like lots of other deal hunters tend to do. While Reviewed may make a small percentage of what you buy (something that doesn't affect your cost), I'm more concerned with helping you find deals that are actually worthwhile.

Reviewed tests thousands of consumer products in our labs and our homes to find out which are better than the rest. Then I and my team track prices for the products we know are actually good so we can let you know when they're actually on sale for a good discount. So without further ado, here are my top finds for this Saturday:

1. Under $100: Everyone's favorite Instant Pot

Dinner will never be the same.

Instant Pot

If you want to cook more at home, but suffer from chronic laziness, an Instant Pot can help you strike the perfect balance. Electric pressure cookers cut down on the time you actually have to spend cooking without sacrificing the quality of your meals. You can make soup, rice, eggs, and yogurt in this thing. It even cooks frozen chicken to perfection in under 20 minutes.

Right now it's back on sale for $10 off the list price. It's sold for less before, and will probably be discounted even further around Black Friday. But if you are really itching to try the Instant Pot now, you might as well save at least a little bit.

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker for $89.95 (Save $10)

2. Under $150: Apple Airpods

Airpods are slim, comfortable, and top-notch.

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

True wireless earbuds are becoming more common, but Apple still leads the pack when it comes to quality sound, battery life, and design. For the past month or so, they've been available at this sale price on Amazon, as well as at Walmart if you prefer to order online and get same-day in-store pickup. Our tester (that's him in the photo!) really wanted to find a non-Apple pair that could unseat Airpods, but after testing all the leading options he had to admit that Apple really got it right.

Get the Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds for $144.98 (Save $14)

3. Under $20: A TubShroom 2-Pack

Have two bathrooms? This is the deal for you.

TubShroom

If you have hair and a shower, you need TubShroom. This little gadget fits snugly in your drain and collects hair and, in my case, cat fur, so it doesn't clog up the deeper recesses of your plumbing. It's super easy to pop out and wipe away the hair you've collected, preventing nasty clogs and gross cleaning experiences. Right now, you can get two for $5 less than usual. But this is a Lightning Deal that only lasts until 4 p.m. EST and it will probably sell out before the deal is over, so jump on it. (Sorry if you're reading this after the deal is done!)

Get the TubShroom Drain Protector 2-Pack for $19.99 (Save $5)

4. Under $70: The most popular DNA testing kit

Find out who you really are.

Ancestry

DNA testing kits were among the most popular holiday gifts last year, and if you still haven't tried one for yourself, this is a great time to do it. Ancestry's DNA kits are especially great, as they've been around for a long time and have a massive data bank that gives you deeper insights into your family history as well as potential long-lost relatives. The kit originally cost $100, but has been selling for around $90 for some time, Right now, it's down to $69, which admittedly isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, but is still better than paying full price.

Get the Ancestry DNA Testing Kit for $68.99 (Save $21)

5. Under $200: The best handheld vacuum

This vacuum goes anywhere and tackles every job with ease.

Dyson

This is the best handheld vacuum we've ever tested, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen (about $1 under the previous low price). Our tester was very impressed with not only the strong suction power, but also the long battery life. Add to that the fact that it's cordless so you can use it in your home or your car (or your boat, if that's how you roll) and you've got a super useful vacuum with the coveted Dyson name.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum for $186.94 (Save $)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

