Amazon's got some fantastic deals on all sorts of great products today. These five offers are perfect for treating yourself, but they also all make great gifts for graduation, Mother's Day, Father's Day, or any other holidays or birthdays coming up.

1. The original Amazon Echo is back

Now's your chance to get the 'classic' Echo for a great price.

The original Amazon Echo smart speaker is iconic, but when Amazon announced the second-gen. model (our favorite Echo) last year, the first-gen quietly vanished. Today, it's back for a brief but exciting flash sale. You can get a certified refurbished model for $65, which is $15 less than usual (when it's in stock) and $35 less than the new Echo. All you need to do is be a Prime member to access this Deal of the Day.

If you like the style of the original Echo, but don't need the smart hub functionality of the $150 Echo Plus, this is your chance to get a device that probably won't be available for too much longer. I've pitted the first- and second-gen models against one another, and they're virtually indistinguishable. The older model has a volume dial instead of buttons, and lacks the auxiliary port of the newer model. It's also taller, a little heavier, and comes in black or white.

Get the 1st generation Amazon Echo (Certified Refurbished) for $64.99 (Save $100)

2. A stylish way to keep drinks cool all summer

Keep your favorite drinks cool when summer heats up.

A frosty, cold drink on a hot day is all I need to feel pure bliss. But when you don't drink fast enough and it goes from cold to tepid, it can suck. This summer, invest in a tumbler that will keep your beverages (let's be honest, we're talking about cocktails) cool so you can sip them leisurely without needing to refresh your ice ever three minutes.

These vacuum-insulated, copper-coated 12-ounce tumblers are typically $18 a piece, but you can get them on sale for $14 today. As of writing this, there are 13 delightful colors and designs in stock that you can choose from. My personal favorite is Ocean Quartz (in the middle of the photo above).

Get the Simple ModernSpirit 12-ounce Wine Tumbler for $13.99 (Save $5)

3. Wireless earbuds that actually have zero wires

No more snagged wires while you're trying to live your best life.

One of the most infuriating things about earbuds is when the cord gets caught on a door handle and rips the buds from your ears. Thankfully, true wireless earbuds are here at last, and there are loads of options. If you're in the market for a pair, Anker's ZOLO Liberty+ pair is a great option. While we haven't had a chance to test these yet, we adore Anker products.

Right now you can use the code "LIBERTYZ" to save 27% on these earbuds. They have a 48-hour battery life, they're sweatproof, and they come in a pocket-sized charging case. Plus, with this coupon code, they're $50 cheaper than the Apple AirPods.

Get the Anker ZOLO Liberty+ True Wireless Earphones for $109.99 (Save $40) with the code "LIBERTYZ"

4. Clay masks

Stock up on this super popular clay mask.

If you're not all about those cloth face masks that make you look like a tiger but still want a great at-home spa experience, consider these clay healing masks. This brand is among the most popular cult beauty products on Amazon, with over 13,000 positive reviews. Yes, that number is right.

Clay masks, especially when you mix in a bit of apple cider vinegar, can help cleanse your pores, combat acne, and reduce the appearance of scars. Right now, you can get a 1-pound jar for under $5, or, if you're really committed or want to host a spa party, the 2-pound jar is on sale too.

5. A sound machine to drown out early birds outside your window

Give yourself one more reason to look forward to bedtime.

Now that it's warm enough to keep our windows open at night, it's also so much louder with cars and late-night party-goers and barking dogs and early birds. Falling asleep with all that random noise can be tough, but a sound machine can create a consistent white noise that can make it easier to get into a sleepy mindset and ignore those disruptions.

This one is the best we've ever tested, and right now, it's $5 off. That might not seem like a lot for an $80 device, but it hasn't been on sale since February, so we think it's a great chance to get a stellar product and save a few bucks.

Get the Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine for $79.83 (Save $5)

