Why these students 'Stand for the Second'

Will Riley, 18, wasn't on board when he saw the news coverage of student protest of existing gun laws in the country. "I'm watching the news and I see they're saying, 'Well we have to do something about this. We have to enact some sort of gun control legislation because this is what the kids are asking for.' And I'm thinking, 'I'm not asking for that.'" So the 18-year-old decided to organize his own walkout, "Stand for the Second," to show support for the Second Amendment. Students from 40 states were expected to leave their classroom at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday. Here's a look at walkouts from around the USA TODAY NETWORK:

Cambridge Analytica shutting down in wake of Facebook data crisis

Cambridge Analytica, the political ad marketing firm that worked for President Trump and was involved in the misappropriation of 87 million Facebook users' data is closing its offices after bankruptcy.

Surprise, surprise: Trump voters don't really care about Stormy Daniels fiasco

Yes, they think President Trump's lying about Stormy Daniels. And no, they really do not care. Americans who voted for the president say they don't believe his denial of the adult film star's claim that she had a 2006 affair with Trump, but that hasn't tempered their support for the president. Neither has the Russia investigation, which they see as charade that's wasting tax dollars and distracting from Trump's agenda. That's according to a free-floating focus group of 25 people nationwide who cast ballots for the president and now weigh in on the his performance every few months. And it's a good thing that the president's supporters are staying the course, because this week has been a wild one already. Here's a look at the latest from the president:

'Most terrifying thing I've seen'

A crew of nine Puerto Ricans are dead after an Air National Guard cargo plane crashed Wednesday near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, sending black smoke billowing into the sky. The Arizona-bound C-130 Hercules crashed at an intersection near the airport. Video from near the scene showed the wreckage burning just off a highway. "It was getting ready to take a left bank right in front of me and all of a sudden I see the plane just stalling" before it crashed," witness James Lavine said.

Boy Scouts ditch "Boy" in favor of more inclusive name

The Boy Scouts of America is dropping "Boy" from the name of its signature program as the organization continues its quest to become the scouting organization of choice for boys and girls. The umbrella organization will retain its name, Boy Scouts of America, but the older youth program, Boy Scouts, will become Scouts BSA in February. This is the latest in the organizations move to adjust to changin' times. In 2015, BSA ended its ban on gay leaders, and in 2017 the organization announced it would accept transgender youths, followed by the announcement to provide programs for girls. Wonder how the Girl Scouts feel about this?

Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 each

Two black men who were arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything, settled with the city Wednesday. AP reported that the duo settled with the city for $1 each and the promise of a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs. The arrest of Rashon Nelson and Robinson on April 12 sparked protests across the country, and many questioned whether racism played a factor in their arrests. Cellphone video of the arrests, showed a white man who was meeting the handcuffed men, repeatedly asking "what did they do." Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson called the video "hard to watch," and announced all company-owned coffee shops in the U.S. will close on May 29 for racial-bias training.

