A medical helicopter is crumpled in the woods south of Minocqua on Friday after crashing late Thursday night. The pilot and two medical crew members died in the crash, authorities said.

HAZELHURST, Wis. — A pilot and two medical crew members died when their helicopter crashed late Thursday night in Wisconsin.

The Ascension Spirit helicopter, a Eurocopter AS350, crashed near Hazelhurst after transporting a patient to Madison, according to Peter Knudson, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board. The victims’ identities have not been released.

Just hours before the crash Thursday, Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Medical Transport shared photos of the helicopter on its Facebook page.

The crash prompted Ascension Wisconsin and Air Methods, which jointly operate the emergency helicopter service, to temporarily suspend air and ground medical transport services Friday.

A USA TODAY NETWORK reporter escorted to the scene Friday said the helicopter's cabin was crushed, its rotors appeared to have been sheered off and a debris trail could be seen for more than 100 yards leading to the crash site. A constant beeping could still be heard coming from the wreckage, although it was unclear what was making the sound.

The helicopter lost contact with a GPS tracking system used by the operator at 10:43 p.m., Knudson said, and crashed in a wooded area near the Bearskin State Trail and South Blue Lake.

The crash happened about 12 miles south of Woodruff, the medical helicopter’s destination, according to Tony Molinaro, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

An NTSB investigator arrived at the crash scene Friday afternoon to document the site and collect evidence.

The Oneida County Dispatch Center got a call about the missing helicopter at 11:22 p.m. Thursday. The last known contact with the helicopter was at 10:55 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Rich Mamrosh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay, said skies were clear and winds were calm Thursday, with temperatures slightly above freezing around the time of the crash.

Ascension and Air Methods issued a joint statement Friday expressing sorrow and declining to identify the crew members. The pilot was an Air Methods employee and the two crew members worked for Ascension, which also operates the Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff.

"We are deeply saddened and mourning the loss of three teammates," the statement said.

