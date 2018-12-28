A Canadian airport worker is going viral for dancing on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport this holiday season.

American Airlines spokesperson Ross Feinstein confirmed to USA TODAY Friday that 28-year-old Jahmaul Allen was the man captured in the hilarious videos that were shared on social media.

One clip shared to Twitter, which shows Allen directing the plane while showing off his impressive moves, has garnered over 430,000 views.

Laughs from those witnessing the surprise show first-hand are also heard in the video.

Allen told Global News that he's been guiding American Airlines aircrafts to their gates for three years, adding that he dances to make people happy.

"Honestly, I just love what I do,” he told the news site. "I would say I do it every now and then, whenever I feel like the mood to dance and whenever I want to make someone happy on the plane."

