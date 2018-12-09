90 Kauai highlights
A gallery of photographs taken on the garden island of Kauai, in spring, 2018. Here's morning on the beach near Lihue, Kauai
The sun sets over the waters of the Napali coast, on a boat cruise. Due to the spring floods, the area is now closed to vehicle traffic, as the roads get rebuilt.
An aloha stage in Poipu Beach
The Napali coast on the north shore of Kauai. One of the iconic shots from the island, which sadly, tourists will only be able to see via boat or helicopter for the immediate future. The spring floods washed away the road to visit.
Wailua Falls is the easiest waterfall in Kauai to find, a few miles off the road and one of the few that offer the ability to see from the top. Here, the falls are unuaully brown and filled with rain water.
Spouting Horn is on the south side of the island, near Poipu Beach and offers geyser like water that spouts up during times of big waves
A t-shirt for Kauai Hawaii
The sun rises over the south side of the Kauai island
A female hula dancer at the Aqua Beach Resort near Lihue, Kauai
The sun rises over the south side of the Kauai island.
Alan Jones comes to Wailua Falls five days a week with a bunch of coconuts, which he carves up to drink for $5 a pop
The Talk Story bookstore in historic Hanapepe, Kauai is the westernmost book store in the United States
Baby chicks follow mom on the island of Kauai
The dream: a hammock connected to two palm trees by the Hawaiian beach
More baby chicks in Kauai
A Kauai rooster says, "Cock-a-doodle-do."
Hawaiian flowers shot at Gaylord's in Lihue, Kauai
Hawaiian flowers shot at Gaylord's in Lihue, Kauai
An old train on the property of Gaylord's at Kilohana, a historic plantation now open to the public for dining and shopping
An old train on the property of Gaylord's at Kilohana, a historic plantation now open to the public for dining and shopping
Hawaiian flowers shot at Gaylord's in Lihue, Kauai
Hawaiian flowers shot at Gaylord's in Lihue, Kauai
An old train on the property of Gaylord's at Kilohana, a historic plantation now open to the public for dining and shopping
A male hula dancer at the Aqua Beach Resort near Lihue, Kauai
A female hula dancer at the Aqua Beach Resort near Lihue, Kauai
Poipu beach in Kauai
A Kauai dolphin swims by on the north shore of the island
A self-portrait on Poipu Beach
The $5 coconut drinks sold at the side of Wailua Falls
Welcome to Hanapepe, a tiny, but vibrant arts community on the west side of Kauai.
Waimea Canyon on a cloudy, overcast day
A deserted truck on the side of the road in Waimea Canyon
The Waimea Pier, on the west side of Kauai
The Waimea Pier, on the west side of Kauai
They make house calls in Poipu
Our setup for morning timelapses to catch the sunrise, with the iPhone 8 Plus and a GoPro Hero 6 camera
Early morning in Poipu Beach.
The view from Poipu Beach, overlooking the Sheraton Resot
Morning pineapple in Kauai
A collection of Hawaiian citrus
Hawaiian coffee beans, before and after roasting
Hawaiian flowers
Coconuts growing on a tree
See the rainwater on this Hawaiian flower
That would be a Pina Colada drink, from the Holoholo poolside bar in Poipu Beach
Sunset over Poipu Beach in Kauai
A self-portrait on Poipu beach
Kilauea Point is a national wildlife refuge that overlooks a historic lighthouse, and attracts many types of birds, including the Nene.
A bird flies over Kilauea Point, a national wildlife refuge that overlooks a historic lighthouse, and attracts many types of birds, including the Nene.
The historic Hanalei Pier is a major spot for fishing enthusiasts and parents to watch their kids surfing. Due to the spring floods, roads are closed to cars, but you can still get there by foot.
Another look at the historic Hanalei Pier, on the North shore of Kauai
The Aloha Juice Bar of Hanalei, Kauai
JoJo's Shave Ice attracts a large crowd for the Hawaiian treat
The Tahiti Nui restaurant/bar was featured in the movie "The Descendants," with stars George Clooney and Beau Bridges at the bar
Hawaiian surfboards, available for rent
Welcome to Hanalei!, which is still open, despite the spring floods
Cream gets added to the JoJo's Shave Ice concoction of pineapple and coconut
The Shave Ice at JoJo's, pineapple and coconut flavor, with macademia nut ice cream as well
Rough waves on the north shore of Kauai
Overlooking Poipu Beach, on the south side of Kauai
A coconut on the side of the road, in south Poipu Beach
A roadside waterfall on the north shore of Kauai
Early morning in Poipu Beach, just after sunrise
The Hawaiian Trading Post near Lawai, Kauai
An early morning rainbow over Poipu Beach in April
Wailua Falls, the 173 foot waterfall located near Lihue , Kauai. Fans of the old TV show "Fantasy Island," will recognize it from the opening credits.
A couple stands in the surf as Tropical Storm Olivia approaches Hawaii, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, near Honolulu. The National Weather Service says the storm could dump as much as 20 inches of rain on some parts of the islands.
Travelers faced wet, windy and sloppy conditions in Hawaii Wednesday as a gradually weakening tropical storm neared Hawaii. Forecasters predicted Tropical Storm Olivia could dump 5 to 10 inches of rain, with some places getting up to 15 inches.

The downpours started before dawn on Maui and the northern part of the Big Island, said National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Dye. No rainfall totals were yet available.

Tropical storm warnings were canceled overnight for the Big Island and Kauai, but remain in place for Oahu, Maui and small islands surrounding Maui.

A flash flood warning was issued for Molokai island, and a wind gust of 51 mph was recorded at the airport on the island of Lanai. The storm was later expected to impact Honolulu and other parts of Oahu, where Dye said some showers were falling Wednesday.

Hawaiian Airlines cancelled flights by its commuter airline, Ohana by Hawaiian. It and most other U.S. airlines serving Hawaii waived fees for customers looking to change their itineraries.

The storm was expected to affect Hana starting Tuesday night, and residents were bracing for the community with a population of 1,200 people to take the brunt of the storm, Hasegawa said.

Hana is a popular day-trip destination for travelers staying in Maui's resort towns. But Hasegawa urged people who don't need to be in Hana to stay away because they could become trapped and take up limited shelter space.

Visitors Aaron Huston and his girlfriend Selena Palamides weren't letting Olivia spoil their Maui vacation.

The Seattle couple stocked their hotel room mini-fridge with munchies and bottled water, "just in case we can't go out," Huston said.

They tried to get more sightseeing done Tuesday in case they're stuck at their resort in Wailea on Wednesday.

"It sucks but there's nothing we can do about it," Huston said. "It's better than Seattle rain."

Resort workers were preparing for the storm by taking down beach cabanas, he said.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said his city's offices will be open as usual. City buses also will be running normally unless winds exceed 40 mph.

"We don't want to overreact and tell everyone to stay home when maybe it's not going to be as bad," said Caldwell.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

25 must-see buildings and public spaces in Hawaii
Built in 1929, the Alexander and Baldwin Building in Honolulu is a four-story building constructed of steel with concrete casings. The most dominant feature is the high double pitch, with wide overhangs, tile roof which features exposed rafters. The Alexander and Baldwin Building is significant for its association with the Alexander and Baldwin corporation which has played an important role in the economic development of Hawaiʻi. The building is also significant as an example of architecture that combines Asian and Western designs adapted to the Hawaiian climate designed by C.W. Dickey and Hart Wood.
Bishop Museum's Hawaiian Hall Complex in Honolulu, a rare example of late-Victorian museum design, was built in three phases from 1888 to 1903 to house the collection of Hawaiian artifacts and royal heirlooms bequeathed to Charles Reed Bishop by his wife Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop. A recent restortion by Mason Architects highlighted the historic integrity of the buildings while elevating the contemporary museum standards by resolving issues of climate control, lighting, access, and fire protection. https://www.bishopmuseum.org/
The Honolulu Museum of Art is the largest of its kind in the state, and was founded in 1922 by Anna Rice Cooke. The museum has one of the largest single collections of Asian and Pan-Pacific art in the United States, and since its official opening on April 8, 1927, its collections have grown to more than 50,000 works of art. Cooke hired New York architect Bertram Goodhue to design the plans for the museum, but he died before the project was completed. Goodhue’s colleague, Hardie Phillip finished the job. The museum's revival mission style has been imitated in many buildings throughout the state. https://honolulumuseum.org/
Shangri La is the name of an Islamic-style mansion built by heiress Doris Duke near Diamond Head. Completed in 1938, Shangri La is now a museum for learning about the global culture of Islamic art and design through exhibitions, digital and educational initiatives, public tours and programs, and community partnerships. Architect Marion Sims Wyeth and supervising architect H. Drewry Baker were the primary designers of the 4.9-acre property and its three buildings. http://www.shangrilahawaii.org/
The Aloha Tower at the edge of Honolulu Harbor, is a lighthouse which has and continues to be a guiding beacon welcoming vessels to the City and County of Honolulu since 1926. At 10 stories and 184 feet of height topped with 40 feet of flag mast, for four decades the Aloha Tower was the tallest structure in Hawaiʻi. It was built in the Hawaiian Gothic architectural style and designed by architect Arthur L. Reynolds.
Located in downtown Honolulu, the Hawaii State Capitol was commissioned and dedicated by John A. Burns, second Governor of Hawaii. Opened on March 15, 1969, the building is an American adaptation of the Hakonya style termed "Hawaiian international architecture". It was designed by a partnership between the firms of Belt, Lemon and Lo (AHL), and John Carl Warnecke and Associates. Unlike other state capitols modeled after the United States Capitol, the Hawaii State Capitol's distinct architectural features symbolize various natural aspects of Hawaiʻi.
Located in downtown Honolulu, the Hawaii State Capitol was commissioned and dedicated by John A. Burns, second Governor of Hawaii. Opened on March 15, 1969, the building is an American adaptation of the Hakonya style termed "Hawaiian international architecture". It was designed by a partnership between the firms of Belt, Lemon and Lo (AHL), and John Carl Warnecke and Associates. Unlike other state capitols modeled after the United States Capitol, the Hawaii State Capitol's distinct architectural features symbolize various natural aspects of Hawaiʻi.
The ʻIolani Palace in Honolulu features a unique style known as American Florentine. The ʻIolani Palace was the royal residence of the rulers of the Kingdom of Hawaii. Completed in 1882 the palace was the work of architects, Thomas J. Baker, Charles J. Wall, and Isaac Moore. It is now a National Historic Landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The palace was restored and opened to the public as a museum in 1978.
The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (informally known as Punchbowl Cemetery) is a national cemetery located at Punchbowl Crater in Honolulu. It serves as a memorial to honor those men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces, and those who have given their lives in doing so. It is administered by the National Cemetery Administration of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Ki Concepts and Architects Hawaii, Ltd. designed a new two-story hillside public information center that includes the cemetery’s offices and Honor Guard Room.
The USS Arizona Memorial, at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu marks the resting place of 1,102 of the 1,177 sailors and Marines killed on USS Arizona during the Japanese surprise attack at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 and commemorates the events of that day. The memorial, built in 1962, is visited by more than two million people annually. Accessible only by boat, it straddles the sunken hull of the battleship without touching it. The national memorial was designed by Honolulu architects Alfred Preis and Vladimar Ossipoff and engineer Alfred A. Yee.
Designed by architect Vladimir Ossipoff for the IBM corporation in Honolulu in 1962, this iconic structure now houses the Howard Hughes Hawai'i offices, a Ward Village Master Plan Information Center as well as showrooms for future Ward Village projects. With its unique cement facade—known architecturally as a brise-soleil — which is used to minimize an onslaught of sunlight from entering the space and deter nesting birds, the building is an homage to IBM's rich technological achievements and was built to resemble a computer punched card.
The McCoy Pavilion in Ala Moana Park in Honolulu was completed in 1975, and designed by Charles J. W. Chamberlain. The pavilion was named after the Honolulu Park Board's first Chairman, Charles Lester McCoy, who greatly influenced the design of Honolulu parks in the 1930's.
Built in the late 19th century as the first hotel in Waikiki, the Moana Hotel opened in 1901 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Designed by architect Oliver G. Traphagen, the Moana's architecture was influenced by European styles popular at the time, with Ionic columns and intricate woodwork and plaster detailing throughout the building. Design features of the original structure that survive to this day include extra-wide hallways, high ceilings, and cross-ventilation windows (to cool the rooms prior to air conditioning). The building is currently part of the resort complex known as Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa.
The YWCA Building in Honolulu, officially named Laniākea, was designed by San Francisco architect Julia Morgan, first female recipient of the AIA’s Gold Medal. The building, designed in the Beaux-Arts style, was opened in 1927 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 as a contributing property within the Hawaii Capital Historic District.
Completed in 1958 and featuring one of the earliest and most artful uses of sunscreens in Hawaiʻi, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply Building smoothly blends a multiethnic architectural vocabulary with a modern grammar. Designed by Hart Wood, of the firm Wood, Weed and Kubota, but not built until several years later, it stands as one of Honolulu's finest modernist buildings. The Chinese fret-work of the sunscreens melds effortlessly with the Japanese portico and the Hawaiian motto, “Uwē ka lani, ola ka honua” (“When the heavens weep, the earth lives”), a celebration of Hawaii's multicultural society.
Honolulu architects Walter Emory and Marshall Webb employed elements of Neoclassical architecture for the exterior of the Hawaii Theater—with Byzantine, Corinthian, and Moorish ornamentation—and a rich panoply of Beaux-Arts architecture inside—Corinthian columns, a gilded dome, marble statuary, an art gallery, plush carpets, silk hangings, and a Lionel Walden mural above the proscenium. Built in 1922, the theatre originally had a simple exterior canopy with a small reader board listing the attractions, and a vertical sign lit by light bulbs. In 1938, a large, new marquee was installed with the largest neon display in the islands.
Hānaiakamalama or Queen Emma Summer Palace, served as a retreat for Queen Emma of Hawaiʻi. The frame of the home was built in Boston, in 1848, and shipped to Hawaiʻi via Cape Horn. It was then assembled on a property purchased by John Lewis from the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi. It is a now a historic landmark, museum, and tourist site outside of downtown Honolulu. The museum is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is maintained with entrance fees, revenue from the gift shop, and other funds raised by the Daughters of Hawaiʻi.
Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park is a United States National Historical Park located on the west coast of the island of Hawaiʻi. The historical park preserves the site where, up until the early 19th century, Hawaiians who broke a kapu (one of the ancient laws) could avoid certain death by fleeing to this place of refuge or puʻuhonua. The park includes the puʻuhonua and a complex of archeological sites including: temple platforms, royal fishponds, sledding tracks, and some coastal village sites. The Hale o Keawe temple and several thatched structures have been reconstructed.
Saint Benedict's Roman Catholic Church, or The Painted Church as it is commonly known, was built between 1899-1902 under the direction of the Belgian Catholic missionary Father John Velghe, who then painted frescoes along the interior ceiling and walls. St. Benedict's continues to be an active Roman Catholic church in the Diocese of Honolulu, vicariate of West Hawaii, holding five masses per week. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and is open to the public for viewing seven days a week.
Hulihe’e Palace was originally built out of lava rock by John Adams Kuakini (governor of the island of Hawaiʻi) in 1838 during the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi and served as the vacation home of Hawaiian royalty. In 1927 the Daughters of Hawaiʻi, a group dedicated to preserving the cultural legacy of the Hawaiian Islands, restored Huliheʻe Palace and turned it into a museum. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places listings on the island of Hawaiʻi in 1973.
Mokuaikaua Church, located on the "Big Island" of Hawaiʻi, is the oldest Christian church in the Hawaiian Islands. The congregation dates to 1820 and the building was completed in 1837. After several fires, the present stone structure was constructed, partially from stones recycled from a nearby Heiau (ancient temple of the Hawaiian religion), from about 1835 to 1837. The interior is decorated with Koa wood.
The firm of Skidmore Owings Merrill and architect Edward Charles Bassett designed The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel in the modern style featuring an open-air design that allows natural ventilation from the trade winds. Opened in 1965, the hotel was named Mauna Kea Beach Hotel for the mountain Mauna Kea which is visible above the bay when not obscured by clouds. The American Institute of Architects (AIA) awarded the hotel an Honor Award in 1967 citing its "restrained detailing and fine spatial sequences." In 2007, the hotel received honors again from the AIA as it made the top 150 of its "America's Favorite Architecture" list.
Designed by John Hara & Associates, the Maui Arts & Cultural Center opened in 1994 as the culmination of a long-standing dream of Maui’s residents to build a world-class gathering place for the arts. Familiarly known as "The MACC," this center has been described by The Maui News as “the artistic and educational heart of an entire community” and “Maui’s entertainment and arts crown jewel.” The complex houses a 1,200 seat theater, 300-seat theater, museum-quality art galleries, a restaurant, performance courtyard, classrooms, offices, shops, and rehearsal spaces for children's and community theatre groups.
Designed by John Hara & Associates, the Maui Arts & Cultural Center opened in 1994 as the culmination of a long-standing dream of Maui's residents to build a world-class gathering place for the arts. Familiarly known as "The MACC," this center has been described by The Maui News as "the artistic and educational heart of an entire community" and "Maui's entertainment and arts crown jewel." The complex houses a 1,200 seat theater, 300-seat theater, museum-quality art galleries, a restaurant, performance courtyard, classrooms, offices, shops, and rehearsal spaces for children's and community theatre groups.
Architect John Rattenbury designed the King Kamehameha Golf Course Clubhouse based on unbuilt and unused Frank Lloyd Wright designs adapted for a golf clubhouse. Completed in 1993, the building is split into three levels with two-thirds of the structure underground, with a total area of 74,778 square feet. Copper fascia surrounds the domed roofs of the building which fits into the landscape of the West Maui Mountains behind it and the golf course bunkers in front.
In 1864, George Norton Wilcox took over the lease for Grove Farms and became its sole owner. As the plantation expanded, he built and furnished the group of structures which faced a large yard enclosed by stone walls: the plantation office, sleeping quarters, a guest cottage, a more spacious addition to the main house, and a camp for plantation workers. The homestead was the heart of day-to-day plantation operations until the early 1930's. The one-story portion of the G.N. Wilcox family home was constructed in 1854 by architect Charles William Dickey for one of the founders of the adjacent Lihue Plantation. Its hipped roof, building materials, and lanais express an architectural marriage of traditional Hawaiian house forms and western building tradition. The two-story Colonial Revival portion added by Wilcox in 1915 was designed by noted Honolulu architect Clinton B. Ripley.
St. Philomena Church was built at the Kalaupapa Leprosy Settlement on Molokai between 1872 and 1889. The initial church was constructed in 1872 by the Hansen’s disease patients living at Kalaupapa. Father Damien arrived in Kalawao in 1873 and helped expand the church twice. The original 1872 church was integrated into the expanded section and can be seen in the photos. The work on the church’s second expansion finished the year after his death.
Hawaii in 50 postcard-perfect images
The first thing that comes to mind when you think Hawaii -- the 50th state to join the Union -- is likely the beaches, like beautiful Waimea Beach on Oahu's North Shore.
Sun and surf, beaches and volcanoes, pineapple and perfect weather ... this is Hawaii.
The Hawaiian archipelago was formed by volcanic activity, and many of the state's volcanoes remain active. The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island glows under a starry sky.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one of seven national parks in the state and one of the most popular. It's one of the few places in the world where you can witness volcanic action firsthand.
Hawaii's volcanic geology means that many o the island's beaches are covered in black sand. Punaluu Black Sand Beach on Hawaii's Kua coast is one of the most famous.
Retrace the flow of Hawaii Island's lava by taking a walk through the Thurston Lava Tube, a 500-year-old formation that once held a river of lava.
Hawaii's volcanic past (and present) is evident all over the Big Island. Some of the island's roads have even been rendered impassable by lava flows.
Haleakala National Park on the island of Maui is home to the island's highest peak of the same name, jutting 10,023 feet above sea level. Many visitors wake up early to catch a sunset from the summit of the volcanic peak.
Located east of Waikiki Beach sits Diamond Head Crater, and perched on its cliffs is the Diamond Head Lighthouse, built in the late nineteenth century.
Kauai, the oldest of Hawaii's main islands, is a land of lush valleys, soaring cliffs and cascading waterfalls. Manawaiopuna Falls, one of the most spectacular, is typically reached by helicopter.
Hawaii isn't typically associated with snow, but when you head to the top of Mauna Kea -- the world's tallest mountain if measured from the ocean floor -- you might find some. It's home to the world's biggest telescope and a favorite locale among star gazers.
The island of Lanai remains one of Hawaii's most pristine inhabited islands -- home to some of the state's best beaches and natural scenery, like the Kaholo Cliffs.
Hawaii's largest metropolitan area is on Oahu. The capital city, Honolulu blends Hawaii's natural beauty with all the modern luxuries of a city.
At the heart of Honolulu sits Waikiki Beach, former playground to Hawaiian royalty and home of a beautiful beach and some of the state's best nightlife.
One of Hawaii's most renowned cultural pastimes is that of hula dancing -- a uniquely Hawaiian dance you can learn (or just watch) on many of the islands.
Not all of Hawaii's activities involve the water. The Kalalau trail on Kauai often ranks among the world's most beautiful hiking trails, but it's also one of the most dangerous.
Those who brave the 11-mile Kalalau trail beginning at Kee Beach (pictured), with its crumbly trail bed and sheer drop offs, are rewarded with the chance to experience one of the state's most remote stretches of sand, Kalalua Beach.
Hawaii is one of the nation's most multicultural states. The state's Asian heritage can be seen at The Great Buddha statue at Lahaina on Maui -- the largest Buddha statue of its kind outside of Japan.
Kohola is the Hawaiian word for humpback whale, and an estimated two thirds of the Northern Pacific humpback whale population come to the waters of Hawaii to breed and raise their young.
Even when it's not whale season, the waters off Hawaii's islands teem with life. Some of the state's best diving and snorkeling can be found in Molokini crater, a crescent-shaped marine sanctuary off the coast of Maui.
The clear, blue waters of Hawaii make the perfect playground for divers and snorkelers of all levels.
In the biologically rich waters off the coast of Hawaii, it's possible to spot Hawaiian green sea turtles, manta rays and dolphins.
The seven-mile-long stretch of sand known as Polihale sits within Polihale State Park on the island of Kauai. Journeying to the beach via a bumpy dirt road is worth it for the sunset views alone.
For leisurely hiking on the Big Island, head to Akaka Falls State Park, where it's possible to see two waterfalls on the short half-mile hike.
Hawaii Island, also called the Big Island, is the state's youngest, largest and still-growing island. On this island, you can laze on a beach and walk through the snow in a single day.
Hawaii is a veritable playground for water sports enthusiasts. Each year, the world's best windsurfers come to Hookipa Beach Park on Maui to compete.
It's hard to beat a Hawaiian sunset, and it's equally hard deciding which island (or part of an island) enjoys the best ones.
The 17-mile stretch of emerald cliffs on Kauai's coast has become one of Hawaii's most famous sights. The Napali Coast can only be accessed on land by the Kalalau Trail.
Anyone who's seen the hit TV series Lost will recognize Mokuleia Beach Park in North Shore, Oahu. The beaches here are remote enough that you could easily spend a day without seeing another human being.
Hike to Rainbow Falls in Wailuku River State Park on the Big Island on a sunny day, and you'll quickly see how the falls got its name.
For a road trip, island-style, hop in the car, turn on some tunes and drive the road to Hana -- a three hour drive from from Lahaina or Kihei with plenty to see and do along the way.
One of the many stops on the scenic Road to Hana is the Keanae Congregational Church, built from lava rocks and coral mortar in 1860.
Hawaii has long been a favorite destination for honeymooners, and for a romantic sunset, try aptly named Sweetheart Rock on Lanai.
Waimea Canyon on Kauai, nicknamed "The Grand Canyon of the Pacific," stretches for 14 miles and is at points more than 3,600 feet deep.
Waipio Valley, or the Valley of Kings, sits on the northern coast of Hawaii Island and has one of the state's most breathtaking scenic overlooks.
Life on Oahu's North Shore, famed the world over for its excellent surfing, centers on the charming town of Haleiwa, the artistic and cultural hub of the area.
Surfing is believed to have originated in Polynesia and was once a sport of only Hawaiian royalty. Today, surfers from around the globe come to catch Hawaii's world-class waves.
Along Hawaii's Hamakua Coast, visitors will find lush jungles, waterfalls and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
Hawaii's cultural history dates back centuries, and you can learn about it at sites like Puukohola Heiau National Historic Site, a once sacred place of worship for native Hawaiians.
The Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park was the site of first significant contact between native Hawaiians and Westerners. Here, visitors can see kii, sacred carvings of deities or ancestral spirits.
Saint Peter's By-the-Sea Catholic Church sits right on the water on the island of Hawaii's Kona coast.
Hawaii is a golfer's heaven with more than 70 courses to choose from.
Kapaa on the east side of Kauai is a great destination for shopping, biking and water sports of all kinds.
Drive through Central Oahu, and you'll likely see vast expanses of Pineapple fields. Visit the Dole Plantation to brave the 1.7-mile pineapple maze.
The Dole Plantation in Hawaii is one of the world's largest pineapple producers, and you can sample the juicy fruits from markets throughout the islands.
Hawaii's biodiversity is astounding, and one of the more unusual species is the painted eucalyptus, which sheds its bark to reveal a rainbow of color underneath.
Kii pohaku -- Hawaiian petroglyphs -- can be found at more than 100 sites scattered throughout the islands.
Visiting Molokai is like stepping back in time. One of the island's most charming experiences occurs each Friday night when the island's elders gather for an evening of live music and hula at Hotel Molokai.
Built in 1923 by James Dole, Hotel Lanai was the first hotel on Lanai Island and remains one of the most intimate, with only 11 guest rooms.
Parts of Lanai Island, like Keahiakawelo, have an almost lunar landscape.
