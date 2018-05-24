WASHINGTON — President Trump called for tariffs on imported cars, trucks and auto parts Wednesday, potentially expanding to the auto industry the same protectionist measures he's threatened on aluminum and steel.

Trump said he asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to investigate whether auto imports are a threat to national security. If so, he would be able to institute tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 — one of the strongest trade tools in the president's arsenal.

"Core industries such as automobiles and automotive parts are critical to our strength as a Nation," Trump said in a short statement released by the White House Press Office.

The call for taxes on imported autos came the same day Trump touted "big news coming soon" for U.S. autoworkers.

"After many decades of losing your jobs to other countries, you have waited long enough!" he said.

