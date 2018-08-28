President Donald Trump tours a neighborhood damaged in Hurricane Maria Oct. 3, 2017, in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration did a "fantastic job" helping Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria despite a new report this week that pegged the death toll from that storm at nearly 3,000 people.

"I think we did a fantastic job in Puerto Rico," Trump told reporters at the White House in response to a question about the new study of deaths. "We're still helping Puerto Rico."

Trump's remarks were reminiscent of President George W. Bush’s much-criticized praise for then-FEMA director Michael Brown following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. "Brownie, you're doing a heck of a job," Bush said at the time.

From September 2017 to February 2018, 2,975 people died because of Maria, according to a study released by George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health on Tuesday.

That number represents a significant increase over the 64 deaths that had initially been counted by Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello’s administration.

White House officials have described the study as taking a more expansive view of how mortality is counted and said the Trump administration had already adopted recommendations made by FEMA after the storm.

"We've put a lot of money and a lot of effort into Puerto Rico and I think most of the people in Puerto Rico appreciate what we are doing," Trump said.

"I only hope they don’t get hit again."

