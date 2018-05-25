In a Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., son of President-elect Donald Trump, walks from the elevator at Trump Tower, in New York. Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he couldn't remember whether he had discussed the Russia investigation with his father, according to transcripts released Wednesday of his interview with the panel.

Donald Trump Jr. is unhappy with Instagram because he says the platform includes a warning message claiming posts that contain his name often "encourage" harmful behavior.

Trump, the president's eldest son who helps head the Trump Organization, posted to his Instagram page Friday evening and said the warning message was "ridiculous" and just another form of censorship.

In a video showing Trump searching Instagram for #donaldtrumpjr, he shows a warning popup. It reads: "Posts with words or tags you're searching for often encourage behavior that can cause harm and even lead to death. If you're going through something difficult, we'd like to help."

Social media platforms have been under fire for months by lawmakers. Democrats say platforms didn't do enough to stop the spread of fake news and allowed Russian-bought political advertisements. Republicans say the platforms constantly censor conservative-leaning views and limit free speech.

Trump piled on to those censorship claims and said Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, had caused a drop in the number of new followers he gets. He blamed the warning message.

"Are you fricken kidding me?" he said in the post. "[Mark Zukerberg] this is insane. I get that my 3-year-old Chloe can be pretty aggressive as are a few of my humorous memes, but this is ridiculous."

While Trump's Instagram account is mostly filled with photos of his children, along with some posts about the president and political jokes, searches for his name on the platform show the political divide in America.

Some posts applaud the president's son, while others target him, students who survived the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. or Hillary Clinton. While searching for Trump's name, the warning did not come up for USA TODAY.

Instagram did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

Trump has been vocal on social media, which has at times sparked controversy, including when he called out U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

