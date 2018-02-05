WASHINGTON — White House lawyer Ty Cobb is leaving President Trump's legal team, the administration confirmed Wednesday — and on Twitter, people were saddened over the retirement of Cobb's mustache from public life.

But while some Twitter users joked Cobb is retiring to spend more time with his facial hair, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders made no mention of his mustache when discussing the lawyer's impending retirement.

“For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let Chief of Staff Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month," Sanders said in a statement.

Some surmised a battle of the gray-haired mustaches between Cobb and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Cobb may be leaving the administration, but rest assured, the conversation about his mustache isn't going anywhere.

