WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Monday signaled a willingness to delay Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, but told reporters he believes his second Supreme Court nominee remains on track.

“If it takes a little delay it'll take a little delay,” Trump told reporters gathered at the White House for a workforce development meeting. “It shouldn't certainly be very much.”

Trump said he had not spoken to Kavanaugh on Monday, though the judge appeared at the White House. And Trump dismissed a question about whether Kavanaugh had offered to withdraw, calling the question “ridiculous.”

“I think he’s very much on track,” Trump said.

The president tread carefully around the allegations from Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school. Trump said he believed the allegations “should have been brought up a long time ago.”

