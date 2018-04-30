President Trump and Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Monday he may pick the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea as the site of a meeting with Kim Jong Un about getting rid of his nuclear weapons.

"I think the summit will happen, and personally I think it's going to be a success," Trump told reporters at the White House. "But we'll see."

Speaking at a joint news conference with the president of Nigeria, Trump said other countries are also under consideration as meeting sites, and he specifically mentioned Singapore as a possibility; he did not provide prospective dates for his meeting with Kim.

"The good news is, everybody wants us," Trump said while praising the possibilities of the demilitarized zone. "It has the chance to be a big event."

Trump also praised Kim for his recent diplomatic moves, including a pledge to end nuclear testing. He added that Kim has only been cooperative "so far," and indicated that he needs to do more to show a commitment to eliminating his nuclear weapons programs.

Trump spoke about the meeting hours after using his Twitter feed Monday to ask followers whether he should meet the nuclear-armed leader at the DMZ, the demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea.

"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" Trump tweeted.

While Trump said "numerous countries" are in the mix, last week he said only two or or three sites are being considered.

In addition to the Korean border, officials are also looking at Singapore and Mongolia as possible staging areas for the unprecedented meeting. Trump himself confirmed the Singapore option.

Trump has expressed increasing confidence that the meeting with come off, though he has said he would walk away if Kim does not prove he is willing to end his nuclear weapons programs.

The mentioning of a border site for the meeting comes after high-level talks between Kim and South Korea President Moon Jae-in, also held at the Peace House.

The South Korea government said over the weekend that Kim has offered to abandon nuclear weapons if the United States agrees to formally end the Korean War — that conflict ended with an armistice in 1953, not a peace treaty — and also pledges not to invade North Korea. The South Koreans also said Kim offered to allow witnesses to the shutdown of a known underground nuclear test site.

U.S. officials said they are viewing these statements carefully; in the past, North Korea's idea of denuclearization has included demands that the U.S. withdraw its troops from South Korea and pull back its nuclear defense umbrella over the region.

"I think it's up to the North Koreans to show us that they really do intend to give up nuclear weapons," National Security Adviser John Bolton said on CBS' Face The Nation.

Over the weekend, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, after speaking with his South Korean counterpart, reaffirmed "the ironclad U.S. commitment" to defend the longtime U.S. ally "using the full spectrum of U.S. capabilities."

Trump has taken credit for the progress of the North-South Korea peace talks, and the president of South Korea said he deserves it.

"President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize," Moon reportedly told a group of aides. "What we need is only peace."

