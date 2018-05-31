President Trump and Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON — President Trump said Thursday that he expects North Korea diplomats to travel to the White House on Friday to deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un about a prospective summit.

North Korean meetings with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have gone "very well" and negotiations for a Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore "are in good hands," the president told reporter before boarding Air Force One en route to Texas for fundraising trips.

Trump also said that one meeting with Kim — if it comes off — likely won't resolve all the disputes between the United States and North Korea.

"I want it to be meaningful," Trump said. "It doesn't mean it gets all done at one meeting. Maybe a second and third — and maybe we'll have none."

The president also tweeted: "Very good meetings with North Korea."

Pompeo has more conferences with the North Koreans on Thursday in New York City. Trump indicated he will meet with the group on Friday at the White House.

"A letter is going to be delivered to me from Kim Jong Un," Trump said. "So I look forward to seeing what's in the letter."

The flurry of diplomatic activity comes a week after Trump canceled a meeting with Kim that had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. Since then, the parties have regrouped in an attempt to have the meeting rescheduled.

One potential dispute: The definition of "denuclearization." Trump and aides talk about the complete and verifiable elimination of North Korea's weapons programs; the North Koreans have said "denuclearization" would also apply to U.S. weapons systems designed to protect the region.

Kim's government has also said it would never give up all its nuclear weapons, calling them essential to the regime's security, one of the claims that led to Trump's cancellation last week. Kim has long accused the United States of seeking his removal.

In addition to Pompeo's meetings in New York, American and North Korean officials are also negotiating the summit at meetings in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

Trump wants to try and keep the June 12 date, but the timing of a re-scheduled summit is one of the issues under discussion.

In a tweet, Pompeo said the prospective summit presents North Korea "with a great opportunity to achieve security and economic prosperity. The people of #NorthKorea can have a brighter future and the world can be more peaceful."

