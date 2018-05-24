President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on immigration policy at Morrelly Homeland Security Center, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Bethpage, N.Y. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: NYEV135

Evan Vucci, AP

WASHINGTON — President Trump indicated Thursday that North Korea may be permitted to give up its nuclear weapons in phases in exchange for relief from sanctions, but said such an approach would have to be “rapid.”

“A phased-in [approach] may need to be a little bit necessary,” Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends that aired Thursday. It “would have to be a rapid phase-in.”

Trump’s remarks come as U.S. and North Korean leaders are negotiating the outlines of a summit scheduled for June 12 in Singapore between Trump and Kim Jong Un. They offer insight into what the Trump administration is demanding from Pyongyang.

A phased-in denuclearization would represent a departure from the so-called “Libyan model” of requiring a country to dismantle its nuclear capability up front. Trump hinted at the possibility of a staged-approach in remarks in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

“All in one would be nice, I can tell you,” the president said then. “Does it have to be? I don’t think I want to totally commit myself.

“You know, you do have some physical reasons that it may not be able to do exactly that,” the president continued. “So for physical reasons, over a very short period of time. Essentially, that would be all in one.”

Trump offered little indication in the interview Thursday whether the meeting with Kim will take place. He appeared more pessimistic in his remarks earlier in the week.

The president made the remarks in an interview on Fox & Friends that was taped shortly after he spoke at a round table Wednesday focused on the MS-13 gang. The interview was far less freewheeling than the live, call-in interview he gave to the program in April.

Will be interviewed on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning at 6:00 A.M. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018

Trump also said that the nation's immigration system is "corrupt," and vowed to oppose any legislation on the issue that doesn't include funding for his proposed wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

"It’s time to get the whole package, Trump said. "The whole system is corrupt. It’s horrible. "

Trump also applauded the NFL for a recent policy change requiring players to stand for the national anthem or remain in their locker room. And he took a swipe at former FBI director James Comey, who the president fired last year.

"Some of the people at the top were rotten apples," the president said of the FBI, "and James Comey was one of them."

