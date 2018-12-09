WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order Wednesday authorizing the U.S. to impose sanctions on individuals or countries that try to interfere in U.S. elections.

“This is intended to be a very broad effort to prevent foreign manipulation of the political process,” John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, told reporters in a briefing on the executive order.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the order is an effort to respond to Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and to make sure that it doesn’t happen again. But Coats said the order will apply not just to Russia but to others, including China, North Korea, and Iran.

"We have seen signs of (meddling) not just Russia, but from China ... from Iran and even North Korea," Coats said. "We're taking nothing for granted here."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com