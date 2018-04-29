President Donald J. Trump speaks during Make America Great Again rally at Total Sports Park in Washington Township, Saturday, April 28, 2018

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Since Macomb County helped deliver the presidency to Donald Trump, he decided to return the favor Saturday night.

He came to Washington Township in Michigan to tout his record since being inaugurated in 2017 and urge a huge crowd at the Total Sports Park arena to get to the polls in November to elect Republicans.

"I love this state and I love the people of this state," he said. "I was invited to another event tonight, but I’d much rather be in Washington, Mich., than Washington, D.C."

The event was a counterpunch to the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner, which was also held Saturday night in Washington. Trump is the first president not to attend the dinner since 1981 when President Ronald Reagan was recovering after being shot in an assassination attempt.

More: Melania Trump 'really fun' but 'can’t go outside,' says French first lady Brigitte Macron

More: Trump won't go to the White House Correspondents' Dinner because the press is 'so fake'

Trump in 2016 became the first Republican presidential nominee since George H.W. Bush in 1988 to win Michigan, in no small part because he did so well in Macomb County, which he won 54% to 42%.

The 80-minute speech was filled with talk of the need for a wall at the southern border and a continuation of removing regulations and cutting taxes Trump said he owes some of his success to Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and former chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party.

"When we needed someone at the RNC, I said get that woman from Michigan," he said.

Trump spoke to a crowd that filled about two-thirds of the arena and they showed their support with cheers, MAGA hats and T-shirts bearing his name and likeness. They were happy with the tax cuts he pushed through Congress as well as his Cabinet picks.

Mitchelle Michon, left, and Luann Scott, both of Lake Orion, in the crowd during President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again rally at Total Sports Park in Washington Township, Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Macomb Water Resources Commissioner Candice Miller suggested that Trump should be awarded the Nobel Prize and the crowd quickly picked up the "Nobel, Nobel, Nobel" chant during the president's speech, prompting a chuckle from Trump.

Others in the crowd also had high praise for Trump.

"(Defense Secretary James) Mattis was a great pick, he's done wonders with foreign policy and (Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo — that was a great addition," said Brandon Mikula, a Macomb Township resident and operations manager for a security company. "And contrary to popular belief, he's doing good around the world. Look at North Korea and South Korea, that's a pretty big accomplishment."

Randal Thom of Lakefield, MN, in front of his Trump flag during President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again rally at Total Sports Park in Washington Township, Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Dalton MacKay, a security guard from Romeo, wore a neon green sweatshirt that included Trump's likeness on the back to show his support for the president, who he feels is responsible for a bump in his pay.

"I was being taxed at 25% and it's now 20%. And that means an extra $60 or $70 bucks in my paycheck," he said. "And I like how he is direct with people, he doesn't beat around the bush."

Saturday's event in Macomb County was the 11th rally Trump has held in Michigan and the fifth rally in metro Detroit since first announcing his run for president in June 2015. He also appeared a huge rally at Macomb County Community College on the Friday before the 2016 election.

Saturday's rally also served as a cage fight for the race for the Republican nomination for governor. Attorney General Bill Schuette, called the rally a "Trump/Schuette" rally and took a veiled swipe at his GOP rival in the race, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, who didn't support Trump during the 2016 election cycle.

President Donald J. Trump speaks during Make America Great Again rally at Total Sports Park in Washington Township, Saturday, April 28, 2018

Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

"President Trump is coming here to help me and I appreciate his support," Schuette said. "He knows who's with him and who deserted him and cut and run."

Calley issued a news release highlighting the fact that Schuette was initially the Michigan chairman of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's presidential campaign and saying it was Schuette, in May of 2016, who first used the word "deplorable" in relation to remarks by Trump.

Follow Kathleen Gray on Twitter: @michpoligal

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com