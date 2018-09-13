WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump questioned a report Thursday saying that nearly 3,000 people died after the catastrophic hurricane that hit Puerto Rico last year, calling it an effort by Democrats to discredit him.

Trump's comments on Twitter triggered outrage from Democratic lawmakers and from San Juan's mayor, who called Trump's claim "delusional, paranoid, and unhinged."

Trump provided no evidence to back up his efforts to cast doubt on a report released last month and commissioned by Puerto Rico's government that examined the deaths caused by Hurricane Maria. Nor did Trump offer evidence that his political opponents had worked to skew it.

"This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico," Trump wrote on Twitter. "If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!"

As his team braces for Hurricane Florence to hit the east coast, Trump has praised his previous responses to deadly storms – including Puerto Rico.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz responded with a tweet storm of her own. "Simply put: delusional, paranoid, and unhinged from any sense of reality," she said at one point. "Trump is so vain he thinks this is about him. NO IT IS NOT."

Trump's Thursday morning tweets focused on a George Washington University study released last month that found nearly 3,000 people died in Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year. From September 2017 to February 2018, 2,975 people died, according to that study, which was commissioned by Puerto Rico's government.

In addition to force of the hurricane itself, many people in Puerto Rico died because disease and infection due to the lack of electricity and drinkable water on the island. The storm destroyed homes and and crippled roads, bridges, and hospitals.

Trump also took heat after he visited Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the Sept. 20, 2017, storm. The president tossed paper towels to Puerto Rican residents at a local relief center, angering storm victims and others who saw his actions as insensitive.

After his tweets Thursday, Democrats accused Trump of minimizing the death toll for callous political reasons.

Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor in Florida, expressed outrage over Trump's tweet.



“No death is partisan and our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico deserved better from @realDonaldTrump before, during, and after the hurricane.”

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

.....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

No death is partisan and our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico deserved better from @realDonaldTrump before, during, and after the hurricane. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) September 13, 2018

Simply put: delusional, paranoid, and unhinged from any sense of reality. Trump is so vain he thinks this is about him. NO IT IS NOT. pic.twitter.com/K96H5O3NKM — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 13, 2018

The House Democratic Caucus tweeted that Trump "won't acknowledge the thousands of Americans who died on his watch," and added: "Even worse, Republicans have no interest in holding this administration accountable and ensuring that Congress is prepared to respond to these disasters."

