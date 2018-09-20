SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook will not provide the same level of on-site strategic support it gave Donald Trump during the 2016 election to future presidential campaigns.

The company will instead focus on providing information to all elected officials and political campaigns through its political campaign website politics.fb.com. It will also have employees provide basic training on how to use Facebook's products and navigate the ads authorization process.

Bloomberg was the first to report the change.

A Donald Trump campaign flag waves outside a Trump rally at Millington Regional Jetport on Feb. 27, 2016, in Millington, Tennessee.

Michael B. Thomas, AFP/Getty Images

Facebook's support of the Trump campaign and the surprisingly active role employees played in shaping its message and targeting voters received heavy scrutiny from Congress after Brad Parscale, Trump's digital director, claimed he got "embeds" from Facebook to help craft the campaign's digital strategy and that Facebook helped Trump win the White House.

Parscale told CBS News' 60 Minutes that having Facebook employees so deeply enmeshed in the campaign was critical to defeating Hillary Clinton, who declined the offer to embed Facebook employees in her campaign operations.

The controversy over whether Facebook gave Trump preferential treatment was just one of many questions surrounding the role Facebook played in the 2016 election. Facebook and other tech companies have said it's standard operating procedure to help big-spending advertisers on campaigns.

