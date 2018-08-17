A Turkish court on Friday rejected an appeal for the release of a U.S. pastor from house arrest, despite warnings from President Donald Trump of new economic sanctions if he is not freed, Turkish media report.

Turkey has been holding pastor Andrew Brunson for two years over accusations he is linked to the Fethullah Gülen Movement, which Turkey says was responsible for a failed coup attempt in 2016.

A higher court in Izmir upheld a lower-court decision that rejected the lifting of Brunson's house arrest, according to the state-run Anadolu agency and the newspaper HaberTurk. It also rejected an appeal for his travel ban to be lifted, Anadolu reported.

The continued house arrest of the Protestant clergyman has been an increasingly contentious issue between Turkey and the U.S.

Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that Turkey is holding "our wonderful Christian pastor" who must now be considered a "great patriot hostage."

"We will pay nothing for the release of an innocent man, but we are cutting back on Turkey!!" he added.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The 50-year-old pastor, who attended Wheaton College, is now being tried on espionage and terror-related charges. Brunson and the U.S. government vehemently deny those charges.

Turkey has taken advantage of the United States for many years. They are now holding our wonderful Christian Pastor, who I must now ask to represent our Country as a great patriot hostage. We will pay nothing for the release of an innocent man, but we are cutting back on Turkey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

The U.S. recently slapped financial sanctions on two Turkish ministers and doubled steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey over the pastor's continued detention, causing economic upheaval in Turkey.

Turkey imposed retaliatory tariffs of its own on Wednesday against certain U.S. goods.

The Turkish lira fell 5 percent Friday after the Turkish court released its decision.

Brunson has lived in Turkey for more than two decades as pastor of a small local church. Vice President Mike Pence has been especially outspoken on the Brunson case, particularly before Christian audiences.

On Tuesday, Pence tweeted that Brunson is innocent and "justice demands that he be released." He said Turkey would "do well not to test @POTUS Trump's resolve" over the issue.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has bristled at such U.S. pressure.

“I call out to those in the United States. It is a shame,” Erdogan said in a speech on Saturday. “You are trading a strategic NATO ally for a priest.”

Brunson was indicted on charges of “acting in a parallel and coordinated fashion” with Turkey’s two chief enemies: the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and a network run by Gülen.

U.S. authorities have rebuffed efforts by Turkey to win the extradition of Gülen, who lives in Pennsylvania.

Erdogan, hinting at a trade for Brunson, said in a speech last year that if the U.S. turned over Gülen to the Turkish authorities "we will do what we can in the judiciary to give you this one."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com