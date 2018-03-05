File photo taken in 2013 shows a Twitter sign outside company's headquarters in California.

Twitter is telling all users that they should change their passwords, now.

The company's chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, said in a blog post that it had recently found a bug that stored passwords, unmasked, in an internal log.

"We have fixed the bug, and our investigation shows no indication of breach or misuse by anyone," he wrote. "We are very sorry this happened."

CEO Jack Dorsey echoed Agrawal, saying in a tweet that the company believes "it’s important for us to be open about this internal defect."

We recently discovered a bug where account passwords were being written to an internal log before completing a masking/hashing process. We’ve fixed, see no indication of breach or misuse, and believe it’s important for us to be open about this internal defect. https://t.co/BJezo7Gk00 — jack (@jack) May 3, 2018

The San Francisco-based company advised its 336 million users to change their password on Twitter and any other service where they may have used the same password.

While Twitter is being open and upfront about their error, the fact that the passwords were potentially accessible is disconcerting. It is currently unclear how many passwords were listed on the internal log.

a rogue contractor with carte blanche access to account control deleted the president of the United States’ twitter on a whim last year



forgive me if i dont have confidence in the statement “theres no evidence passwords were stolen or misused”https://t.co/8Rvlt9PfRF pic.twitter.com/zzLLubqZLF — ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) May 3, 2018

How to change your password

The company is being proactive with notifying users to change their passwords when they open the Twitter website or app, but if you don't see a pop-up here is what you can do.

To change your Twitter password tap on your profile picture on the Twitter website or mobile app. On the web, you'll then want to click on the "Settings and privacy" option from the drop-down list. Then go to the tab on the left-hand side labeled "Password."

If you are changing it from your phone you'll want to click on "Settings and privacy," then "Account" followed by "Change password."

If you don't know your password you can always reset it by choosing the "Forgot password?" option from the login screen and following the steps from there.

One other thing you might want to do while your changing passwords: Set up two-factor authentication. This small move will go a long way in protecting your account from unwanted logins in the future.

Twitter's (TWTR) shares lost 1% after hours.

