Twitter announced Wednesday that candidates in the upcoming midterm elections would be clearly labeled on its site.

The "election labels" will provide information about what office the candidate is seeking, the state the office is located in and the district number if that person is running for the House. The labels — which will be used for general election candidates running for the Senate, House or governor — also will be marked a government building icon.

The idea is to provide Twitter users with a way to identify sources and information, the social platform said in a blog post.

"When people are looking for news and information, they turn to Twitter to find out what’s happening in the world right now," the post reads. "This is especially true during elections, where Twitter has become the first place voters go to seek accurate information, resources, and breaking news from journalists, political candidates, and elected officials."

The labels will launch on May 30, Twitter is partnering with the nonprofit Ballotpedia to identify campaign accounts.

The labels come as lawmakers have continued to scrutinize the role social media played in the 2016 election.

"Providing the public with authentic, trustworthy information is crucial to the democratic process, and we are committed to furthering that goal through the tools we continue to build," Twitter's blog post reads.

