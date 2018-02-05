WASHINGTON — White House lawyer Ty Cobb is leaving President Trump's legal team, officials said Wednesday, another key departure as Trump jousts with Special Counsel Robert Mueller over the Russia investigation.

“For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let Chief of Staff Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Cobb, who is leaving less than a year after his appointment, said in a statement that "it has been an honor to serve the country in this capacity at the White House. I wish everybody well moving forward.”

Washington attorney Emmet Flood is expected to replace Cobb at a time when the president's lawyers are negotiating with Mueller about possible testimony from Trump, and the possibility that the special counsel might seek to subpoena the president.

Cobb's departure means that Trump's legal team has almost completely turned over since the start of Mueller's investigation nearly a year ago.

John Dowd, one of the president's top private attorneys, left the case in late March.

The retirement of Cobb comes as Trump's legal team, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, negotiates with Mueller about possible testimony from the president.

The absence of Cobb may make Trump's testimony less likely; he had advocated that Trump at least provide written answers to Mueller question's about the Russia investigation.

Dowd has said that Mueller has talked about a possible subpoena for Trump if he refuses to testify, though Trump's lawyers have argued that special counsel does not have the legal authority for such a step.

In an interview with ABC News, just hours before the announcement of his retirement, Cobb said that Trump testimony is "certainly not off the table. and people are working hard to make decisions and work towards an interview."

While Cobb has preached White House cooperation with Mueller and his investigators, his replacement as White House lawyer is expected to take a more confrontational approach.

The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong. I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!). I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

Cobb's departure had been rumored for weeks, even though Trump had publicly defended his work.

"I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!)," Trump tweeted April 12. "I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process."

On March 11, Trump tweeted criticism of a New York Times story that he was unhappy with his legal team. "Wrong," he said then. "I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job."

Two months later, Sekulow remains, Dowd has left, and Cobb is leaving.

