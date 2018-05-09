NEW YORK — Uber introduced a series of changes aimed at improving the safety of drivers and riders as the ride-hailing company continues to grapple with reports of assault and breached privacy in its cars, and to also help in case of an accident.

A feature called Ride Check will flag long, unexpected stops during a route. Uber will send out notifications to the driver and passenger to make sure the stop was caused by something as benign as a person visiting a gas station to use the bathroom rather than an episode that could be more sinister. If there is cause for concern, either the driver or passenger can press an emergency button.

“We want you to know when you get into that car, whether you’re a rider or a driver, that Uber’s got your back,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at an event here.

In the one year since taking over for Uber founder Travis Kalanick, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he is trying to remake the culture at the company and transform Uber into what he hopes will be “the safest transportation platform on the planet.”

But the service can't claim success yet. In July, it and rival Lyft said they fired a driver who livestreamed hours of his passengers' rides without their knowledge or consent, making money off the ride-hailing apps as well as the Twitch live streams. In June, Denver police said an Uber driver fatally shot a passenger. Female riders have filed a proposed class action suit against the company, accusing it of poor driver vetting that has led to thousands of female passengers enduring a range of sexual harassment, including rape.

Among other security safeguards, Uber says it is testing a voice activated system so that drivers can keep their eyes peeled on the road and accept rides and communicate with would-be passengers hands-free. Drivers can also share their location with a spouse or loved ones, while still keeping a passenger pick-up or drop-off information private.

The company is also expanding the number of cities whereby a driver or rider who uses the emergency button inside the app will automatically dispatch the location, license plate, and the make and model of the car to a 911 dispatcher.

Uber says it will protect a passenger’s privacy by concealing specific pickup and drop-off addresses in the driver’s trip history. The driver app will only log the general area where a trip started and ended. A rider can also request a ride by giving cross streets, rather supplying his or her actual address.

At a press event here Wednesday, the ride hailing service announced a series of safety and privacy measures that aim to get them there, some of which are still in early test stages, others that build on safety features and company initiatives that were unveiled last spring.

Ride Check also may automatically detect a crash. If the app notices a sudden spike, say, in a vehicle’s acceleration —it does so by harnessing GPS, sensors in the phone and other trip data. If such event occurs, Uber can send a notification to a driver and passenger to make sure they’re ok, and if require summon 911 emergency assistance.

If though the incident is more of a minor fender bender, a passenger may not want to hang around but rather get to his or her destination as quickly as possible. In that case, the passenger can summon another Uber ride via the app; such a ride will be free.

