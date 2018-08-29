Ordnance off Brownsville Marina on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

BROWNSVILLE, Wash. — Multiple agencies responded to what the Navy called an "unidentified mine" found drifting in the water Tuesday afternoon between Brownsville Marina and Bainbridge Island west of Seattle.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Ali Flockerzi said the unexploded ordnance was reported in the early afternoon and was located by a crew from the Department of Natural Resources.

The object was round and heavily rusted, with rods protruding from its surface. According to a Navy news release, "the unidentified moored mine was found to have decades of marine growth."

The Coast Guard established a 1,500-yard safety zone around the ordnance, which was about 1,200 yards east of the marina and drifting south.

At about 5 p.m. PDT, Navy divers secured a long line to the device and began towing it with a small boat. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office asked residents along the waterfront in the area to shelter in place and stay off the beaches as a precaution. Brownsville Marina was also evacuated.

As of Tuesday evening, the Navy was still assessing how to best dispose of the ordnance.

Brownsville is located a few miles south of Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport's torpedo testing range.

Nearby residents watched the scene unfold Tuesday afternoon as news helicopters circled overhead.

"It looks just like a World War II mine," said Tom Parks, a retired Navy master chief who snapped pictures as the corroded object bobbed by his Brownsville home.

A pair of Navy divers attach a rope to an ordnance adrift off Brownsville Marina on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

