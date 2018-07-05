The Boeing 787 flies for United Airlines A United Airlines Boeing 787 takes off for Chicago from Houston Intercontinental Airport on Nov. 4, 2012, with more than 200 customers on board. This was the inaugural commercial flight for the United Airlines aircraft. 01 / 33 A United Airlines Boeing 787 takes off for Chicago from Houston Intercontinental Airport on Nov. 4, 2012, with more than 200 customers on board. This was the inaugural commercial flight for the United Airlines aircraft. 01 / 33

Wondering where United’s new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners will fly once the carrier begins taking delivery of them this year? The airline’s Newark hub may be a good place to look.

That’s according to FlightGlobal reporter Edward Russell, who writes United is considering a Boeing 787 pilot base at Newark (airport code EWR), “potentially to serve the 787-10s that begin arriving later this year.”

United has already begun discussions with the Air Line Pilots Association that represents its pilots about such a move, according to FlightGlobal, which cited an employee newsletter sent by United earlier this month.

"I am unable to provide specific EWR B787 mission details; but for now, note that the B787-10 is well-suited for European destinations," Paul Carlson, managing director for crew resources at United, wrote in the newsletter, according to FlightGlobal. Carlson said a Newark Dreamliner pilot base could come online around April 2019.

The “dash 10” variant of the 787 Dreamliner is Boeing's biggest version yet of the long-range aircraft. Singapore Airlines became the first airline in the world to take delivery of a 787-10 in March. The one-stop, 24-hour ferry flight from Boeing’s South Carolina Dreamliner factory to Singapore’s main base in Singapore became one of the longest aircraft delivery flights ever for Boeing.

As for United, its first 787-10- is expected to arrive to the carrier from South Carolina later this year. The carrier has firm orders for 14 of the “stretched” version of the Dreamliner and is expected to have three of those in its fleet by the end of 2018.

FlightGlobal has already reported that United’s 787-10s will be configured with 318 seats, including 41 lie-flat seats in “Polaris” business class, 21 in an international-style premium economy section and 253 in coach. Of the coach seats, 45 will be extra-legroom seats.

United has not previously said where it intends to base or fly its 787-10s. The carrier already flies about 36 other 787 models, a mix of the smaller 787-8 and 787-9 models.

United currently has 787 pilot bases at Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington Dulles.

