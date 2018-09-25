An arrest has been made in the death of an American diplomat found dead in his home, the U.S. State Department announced.

The department released little information out of respect for the family of the victim, who apparently died overnight Friday in the capital of Antananarivo.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and to the U.S. Embassy Antananarivo community," the State Department said in a statement late Monday. "Diplomatic Security is collaborating with local Malagasy authorities on a joint investigation and a suspect is currently in custody."

Police spokesperson Herilalatiana Andrianarisaona told Agence France-Presse that police responding to calls from neighbors and private security guards found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was arrested after being "caught trying to jump the perimeter fence fleeing from the house," police said. The investigation was continuing.

Madagascar is an island nation of 25 million people off the coast of Mozambique in East Africa. The country is home to deep rain forests and expansive beaches, but economic issues abound. The International Monetary Fund's 2018 list of the world's poorest nations place Madagascar at No. 8, with an annual gross domestic product per capita of just $479.

