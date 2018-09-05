3 Americans held in North Korea return to U.S.

Three Americans who were detained in North Korea arrived back in the U.S. early Thursday. The men were released Wednesday as a gesture of goodwill in advance of an unprecedented summit between leaders Kim Jong Un and President Trump. The three — Kim Hak-Song, also known as Jin Xue Song; Tony Kim, also known as Kim Sang-Duk; and Kim Dong-Chul — were seized between 2015 and 2017. "It’s a big thing, very important to me," Trump said, during a ceremony to mark their arrival at Andrews Air Force base in Maryland in the middle of the night.

All eyes on Tiger at The Players Championship

The Players Championship begins Thursday with Tiger Woods in the tournament’s field for the first time since 2015. One of only six golfers to win The Players at least twice (2001 and 2013), Woods finds himself in a star-studded pairing with former champs Phil Mickelson (2007) and Rickie Fowler (2015). The last time Woods and Mickelson played in the same group came in the first two rounds of the 2014 PGA Championship. But even they will have to combat the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, which is expected to bring fear and adrenaline for players and caddies. Here's our pick to win the PGA Tour's flagship event.

Pentagon to release final report on deadly Niger attack

The Pentagon on Thursday will release its final report on the Niger attack that killed four Americans last October. The investigation, led by U.S. Africa Command’s chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier Jr., is expected to conclude that the Army Special Forces team did not get required approval for the initial risky mission to go after a high-level insurgent linked to the Islamic State group. Killed in the attack were: Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson, 25; Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39; and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29. Families of the fallen troops have been briefed on the investigation, including details of their loved ones’ final moments.

104-year-old scientist plans to carry out assisted suicide

A 104-year-old Australian scientist who flew to Switzerland this week to die in an assisted-suicide facility says he will go through with his plan Thursday. A feeble David Goodall told reporters from a wheelchair Wednesday he has no doubts about his decision and that he hopes his case will draw attention to the issue of aging and dying. "I'd like to be remembered as an instrument for freeing the elderly to choose their own death," he said. Goodall isn’t terminally ill, but he said he no longer wants to go on living with a diminished quality of life. Assisted suicide is illegal in Australia and most other countries, but is legal in Switzerland.

Space X set to debut newest Falcon 9 rocket

Space X plans to launch a new, advanced version of its reusable Falcon 9 rocket Thursday from Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla. The new Block 5 includes an upgraded heat shield and other improvements that Space X hopes will allow it to be flown 10 times, compared with only two times for the current Block 4. The rocket will carry a Bangladeshi communications satellite to geostationary orbit.

