WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against a Utah man, alleging that he threatened President Donald Trump and select administration officials in letters, some of which contained the natural ingredients used to make the deadly poison ricin.

William Clyde Allen III, 39, has remained in custody since his arrest earlier this month when a series of letters addressed to Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel and others were seized by federal investigators.

Allen entered a not guilty plea in a Salt Lake City federal court, where U.S. District Judge David Sam set a Dec. 26 trial date.

The letter sent to the president allegedly contained castor bean material, the substance from which ricin is derived, along with the language: "Jack and the Missile Bean Stock Powder," according to court documents.

Ricin may be extracted from the seeds of the castor bean, and there is no known antidote for ricin poisoning.

Allen faces a maximum punishment of life in prison if convicted of threatening to use the biological toxin as a weapon.

