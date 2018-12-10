Scientists at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found significant amounts of toxic metals in some e-cigarette heating coils.

amesy, Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning this week to an e-cigarette company that it says sold vaping e-liquid products containing the active ingredients in erectile dysfunction drugs Cialis and Viagra.

The FDA gave China-based HelloCig Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. 15 days to address concerns that some of its products were "unapproved new drugs" being sold in the United States, the agency said.

"E-Cialis HelloCig E-Liquid" contained sildenafil (active in Viagra) and tadalafil (active in Cialis), and "E-Rimonabant HelloCig E-Liquid" contained sildenafil, the FDA said a lab analysis of the e-liquids confirmed.

Both Cialis and Viagra are FDA-approved drugs, but they are not approved to be added to e-cigarette liquids, the FDA said.

"Prescription drugs are carefully evaluated and labeled to reflect the risks of the medications and their potential interactions with other medicines, and vaping active drug ingredients is an ineffective route of delivery and can be dangerous," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement Thursday. "There are no e-liquids that contain prescription drugs that have been proven safe or effective through this route of administration."

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Additionally, the FDA said HelloCig used images of Cialis bottles and pills in their advertising, suggesting the e-liquid could be used to treat erectile dysfunction, as well as bottles and pills for Acomplia, a non-FDA-approved anti-obesity drug.

In one case the FDA documented, the company posted on Twitter and Tumblr with the message, "WOOOOW, Have you tried our E-Cialis? It is amazing LOL Check out," including a link to the product and an image of "a partially undressed couple embracing."

The link the FDA included in its letter was no longer on the company's website when USA TODAY tried to access it Friday evening. HelloCig also did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

FDA warns HelloCig Electronic Technology Co. Ltd for the illegal sale of two unapproved new drug products and false FDA-approved marketing claims for several other e-liquids. https://t.co/6YyFmMoMj2 — FDA Tobacco (@FDATobacco) October 11, 2018

The FDA warned that the ingredients could have negative effects and interact with other prescription drugs to treat blood pressure or heart disease.

HelloCig also sold other products that claimed to be FDA-approved but were not, the agency said.

More: FDA declares youth vaping an epidemic, announces investigation, new enforcement

More: FDA seizes documents during inspection of e-cigarette maker Juul

"This action is part of FDA’s broader effort to regulate the safety of vaping products, and crack down on misleading claims and illegal and dangerous e-liquids that may entice youth or put consumers at risk,” Gottlieb said.

The agency also sent letters on Friday to almost two dozen e-cigarette companies, seeking information about whether some of their products are being marketed illegally.

Just one month ago, Gottlieb declared youth vaping an "epidemic." The FDA ordered companies like Juul, Vuse, MarkTen XL, Blu and Logic to submit "robust" plans to prevent youth vaping. The agency could halt sales of the products if they don't think the manufacturers are doing enough.

"Teenagers are becoming regular users, and the proportion of regular users is increasing," Gottlieb said in September. "No one can look at the data and say there’s no problem."

Contributing: Jayne O'Donnell, USA TODAY. Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com