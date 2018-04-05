A Honda sedan swerving to avoid another car crashed into a Waymo self-driving van on May 4, 2018 in Chandler, Ariz. The can's driver was injured.

Matt Jaffee

SAN FRANCISCO — A self-driving van that was part of Google's tests in Arizona was involved in an accident Friday when a car being driven by a human swerved to avoid another human-driven car and crashed into it. The van's driver suffered minor injuries.

Photos taken at the scene show significant damage to the driver’s side of the Waymo van and the front of a silver Honda sedan, with pieces of both vehicles scattered across the roadway.

In a statement released Saturday, Waymo said the van was being driven on manual, not autonomous mode. It posted a video on YouTube from the van's cameras showing the Honda swerving across lanes into the van's path.

The accident occurred in Chandler, Ariz., a suburb to the southeast of Phoenix, where Waymo, a division of Google's parent company Alphabet, is testing its autonomous vehicles.

Chandler police said Friday the van was in self-driving mode. A call to the police to explain the discrepancy was not immediately returned on Saturday.

Both police and Waymo agreed that the Honda was driving eastbound when it swerved to avoid striking a vehicle that was driving northbound and came into oncoming traffic. As the sedan swerved, it struck the Waymo van, which was traveling at low speeds, Detective Seth Tyler of the Chandler police said.

There was a driver in the driver's seat of the Waymo vehicle who suffered minor injuries, Tyler said.

Both the Waymo vehicle and Honda sedan were damaged and had to be towed. The Waymo van was covered with a silver tarp as it was taken away.

Accidents involving self-driving cars in Arizona have raised questions about whether the tech is ready for testing with the public. There have been at least three accidents involving Waymo autonomous vehicles in Chandler in the past two years. All involved human drivers who ran into Waymo cars.

On March 18 an Uber self-driving car hit and killed a woman who walked a bike across a busy street outside any crosswalk into traffic.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered testing of Uber cars be suspended soon after the fatality, but not all self-driving operations were stopped. Uber suspended self-driving operations elsewhere after the accident while it investigated the crash.

Last month, Waymo CEO John Krafcik said he had confidence that the company's technology was robust enough to handle "situations like that one."

Marsh reporting from Phoenix, Ariz. Weise reporting from San Francisco.

